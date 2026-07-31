Thanks, Bibi Jr., way to go:

Ceuta is not “arab lands”. The surrounding Rif region has a strong indigenous Amazigh population and history. Even Melilla’s municipal museum describes the Imazighen as inhabitants of North Africa from ancient times. And “Islamic lands” is a theological description masquerading as a historical border. Ceuta and Melilla existed under Phoenician, Roman and other pre-Islamic civilisations long before the Muslim conquest of North Africa. Calling them Islamic is no more historically neutral than describing southern Spain as Islamic because Córdoba once belonged to the caliphate. Something we do not want to repeat.

The revengeful quality of Bibi Jr.’s post comes from his apparent pleasure in pointing toward another territorial conflict, as though Moroccan claims against Spain are useful ammunition in Israel’s argument. It is geopolitical whataboutism with a spiteful edge: You want to make Israel uncomfortable? Here is a European country whose borders you might destabilise instead.

And now Bibi’s government is celebrating the “Glorious Throne Day,” during which 1,788 criminals were let loose, and the invasions of Ceuta and Melilla began.

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