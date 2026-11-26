As MeToo 2.0 gathers momentum across the crumbling edifice of Western civilisation, I stumbled across a rather inconvenient piece of academic research:

Liesandimaginedintenttolie Personalitysexismbeliefsandfalseclaimsofassault 228KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In 2021, two researchers, Sharon Bertsch and Kasandra Matthews, made the elementary methodological error of asking women whether they had ever lied about being assaulted by a man.

The correct procedure, of course, would have been to establish what the answer ought to be and then design the research accordingly.

Sharon Bertsch and Kasandra Matthews apparently missed that particular seminar.

Their paper, Lies and imagined intent to lie: Personality, sexism beliefs and false claims of assault, published in Current Psychology, examined the responses of 255 American women aged between 18 and 30.

The questionnaires were anonymous.

This proved unfortunate.

Eighteen women (7.1%) admitted that they had deliberately fabricated an allegation of assault against a man.

Fourteen had made their accusations to friends or family. Four had taken their inventions to the police or other authority figures.

The researchers had deliberately left the type of assault unspecified, so we cannot establish how many of these accusations involved sexual assault.

Still, we appear to have stumbled upon eighteen women whose testimony we are now ideologically obliged to believe, even though their testimony consists of an admission that they previously lied.

Perhaps somebody could convene a symposium.

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The researchers then asked the women why they had done it.

Excitement?

Good heavens.

Whatever happened to doing a crossword?

Imagine being summoned into the office of your employer, suspended from your job, watching your marriage disintegrate and discovering that somewhere in the vicinity a woman had been looking for something to enliven an otherwise uneventful Thursday.

Perhaps Netflix was down.

The women were permitted to identify more than one motive, although the researchers did not appear to have included a box marked The consequences for the man concerned were of absolutely no interest to me.

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The researchers also asked the women whether they could imagine circumstances in which they would falsely accuse a man of assault in the future.

According to the paper’s abstract, 101 women (39.6%) responded positively to varying degrees.

Among the eighteen women who admitted having already made a false accusation, only one selected the response indicating that she would never do it again.

Fifty-six per cent of these women rated their ability to imagine doing it again at 50 or above on a 100-point scale.

Apparently, the first experience had not put everybody off.

The researchers also discovered that women who admitted making false allegations scored considerably higher on measures of psychopathy and Machiavellianism.

The average psychopathy score among the women who admitted lying was 46.26, compared with 25.38 among the other participants.

One imagines that giving someone with pronounced Machiavellian tendencies access to an institutional procedure in which an accusation is treated as proof might have certain drawbacks.

Although, from the Machiavellian’s perspective, it is an exceptionally well-designed system.

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Another finding deserves particular attention.

Seventy-eight women, approximately 31% of the sample, claimed to know another woman who had fabricated an allegation of assault.

Sixteen said they knew two such women.

Ten said they knew three or more.

Obviously, these second-hand accounts cannot be independently verified.

But consider the fourteen women who admitted making false accusations to friends or family.

Their allegations need never have entered a police station. No detective need have investigated them. No judge need have heard the evidence.

A few telephone calls, a WhatsApp group and a sympathetic employer might have been quite sufficient.

The man’s reputation could be demolished, his friendships terminated and his access to his children jeopardised without the inconvenience of anybody having to establish whether the alleged incident had actually occurred.

And when somebody subsequently consulted the official police statistics on false allegations, his experience would not even exist.

We could take allegations seriously, investigate them thoroughly, examine the evidence and afford the accused a presumption of innocence.

We could recognise that women, like men, are human beings capable of honesty, dishonesty, kindness, cruelty, compassion and vindictiveness.

We might even establish a system in which the truth of an allegation is determined independently of the reproductive anatomy of the person making it.

Admittedly, none of this would fit particularly well on a T-shirt.

But it might keep a few innocent people out of prison.

And if we really are going to insist upon believing all women, perhaps we should start by believing the eighteen who told us they lied.

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