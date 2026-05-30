Editor’s note: I asked T.W. Burrows to watch and review the Peter McCormak interview with Frank Wright, the Englishman currently going viral after being judged the most articulate “man in the street.” I should clarify that this was not an official title. I merely watched this interview and issued the ruling unilaterally, as editors must in times of national decline:

And now, the Internet has spoken:

Legend has it that Frank Wright flew a Spitfire during the Battle of Britain, strafed three Luftwaffe bombers over Kent, landed, swallowed a Catholic library, and has now returned to inform the managerial class that their utopia appears to be on fire:

Frank Wright is mostly correct, which pleases me, because he says many true things in the manner of a man who has swallowed a quality library, been bitten by the footnotes, and correctly identified liberal democracy as the creature scratching inside the wall.

His strongest point is simple: people are not being radicalised by rhetoric. They are being radicalised by reality. A rabbit does not become “extreme” because another rabbit describes the fox. He becomes alert because the fox is in the burrow, wearing a council lanyard, explaining stakeholder engagement.

Wright understands this. He sees that the greatest scandal is not decline itself, but the official insistence that decline is merely “change,” “progress,” “inclusion,” or “a vibrant new chapter for the high street,” while the high street contains three fake vape shops laundering the scent of international fraud, a charity bin, the ghost of an Argos, and a man shouting at a parking meter as if it were the last functioning magistrate in Britain.

He is also right about pseudo-reality. Modern power does not merely command. It edits. It supplies the approved picture of the world, then punishes those who notice the draught coming through the set dressing. The clever bit is that it attaches false beliefs to people’s self-respect. To abandon the lie, they must admit they were not virtuous, but trained. Many prefer the lie. It comes with badges.

The only caution is that a podcast rewards compression. Wright is answering live questions, not footnoting a monograph. So at times the whole arrangement can sound like one great humming device: liberalism, banks, NGOs, feminism, mass migration, bureaucracy, rainbow lanyards, surrogacy, Netflix, and the ghost of Walter Lippmann all clanking away inside the same satanic combine harvester. This is not a criticism. It is also the operating principle of The Random Archivist, though in our case, the operation also has an unhealthy obsession with Canadian speech laws. There is a machine, certainly. I have heard it under the shed. But some of its smaller gears may be cowardice, greed, fashion, incompetence, status panic, cheap labour addiction, legal rot, and midwits trying to keep their pensions. These are not contradictions of Wright’s thesis. They may be the local operating noises of the thing itself.

His national argument has force. A country is not a hotel lobby. A people need continuity, memory, inheritance, borders, and a home. But this argument must be handled with discipline. Humans are not simply numbers in a demographic spreadsheet. Policy must be firm, lawful, and serious, not drunk on apocalypse fumes. To his credit, Wright rejects civil-war cosplay. Good. The rabbits approve. We have seen what teeth do.

Overall, Wright is strongest as a diagnostician. He smells the rot. He names the unreality. He knows fake populism is not enough. His weakness is prescription. The next question is not “Is Britain broken?” It is: what exactly gets repealed, rebuilt, cut, defended, enforced, funded, and restored?

Still, he is asking the questions the managerial class will not ask, because the official class has mistaken its own fear for wisdom. These people do not avoid reality because they are subtle. They avoid it because reality would cost them their jobs, their dinner invitations, their moral status, and possibly the little lanyard that tells them where to stand.

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