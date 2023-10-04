Bad boy dissident Laurence Fox arrested on “suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage” to Big Brother taxation cameras

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchBad boy dissident Laurence Fox arrested on “suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage” to Big Brother taxation cameras"I encourage them to tear down every single camera there is and I will be joining them".The Random ArchivistOct 04, 2023∙ Paid1521ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist