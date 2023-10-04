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Bad boy dissident Laurence Fox arrested on “suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage” to Big Brother taxation cameras

"I encourage them to tear down every single camera there is and I will be joining them".
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The Random Archivist
Oct 04, 2023
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