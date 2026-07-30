The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
3h

Hmmm...First, fire Juniper. She's awful, and also an idiot. Then again, that may be a hook.

TW is fine.

Post bunny vids. People love bunnies.

You should probably keep entries to two to three paragraphs, the public doesn’t like to read much anymore.

Create a manifesto on twitter.

Also, you're shadowbanned. You know, the powers that be don't want people reading you. But hey, that might be a hook, too.

All I can think of at the moment (that's probably for the best).

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