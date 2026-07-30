Editor’s note: Given my collapsing subscriber numbers, my social media strategy is plainly failing. At present, every article I publish appears to cost me one subscriber, or two when I criticise putting bits of aborted babies into mice “for science,” which means I have accidentally invented a newsletter that rewards productivity with extinction. Years of research, argument and complete sentences have brought me to this humiliating point. Perhaps I should enrol in one of the new degrees in social media influencing. I asked T.W. for professional advice.

From T.W.

I have examined the course, and I strongly recommend that the editor apply immediately. He has spent four years and at least 10,000 hours committing the elementary mistake of writing things. This may have been acceptable during the print era, when audiences were prepared to move their eyes across several consecutive sentences without receiving a small reward, but modern content must be delivered by a person standing in an implausibly affluent kitchen, pointing upwards at words appearing above his head. Ideally, he should also be chopping an avocado while recounting the emotional trauma of discovering that Tim Hortons has entered into a promotional partnership with Harry Potter.

I have reviewed several syllabi for BSc degrees in Content Creation and Social Media Influence, in which the scientific component appears to consist largely of ring-light calibration, and identified several areas in which the editor is dangerously unqualified.

First, he has no personal brand. He has a name, several medical opinions, an old shed and a rabbit correspondent issuing cultural analysis from beneath it. None of this has been assembled into a coherent identity. The algorithm is consequently in distress. It cannot determine whether he is offering political commentary, historical analysis, rabbit-based monetary theory or a lightly used post-hole auger available for pickup outside Truro. It has variously recommended the publication to constitutional scholars, homesteaders, people searching for mange treatment and a man in New Brunswick who once clicked on a wheelbarrow. On some days it appears to classify the entire operation as an agricultural emergency requiring provincial assistance.

Second, he has tried and failed spectacularly to start a YouTube channel because he lacks on-camera presence. I have watched the footage. He looks directly into the lens and says what he means. This is fatal. A BSc-trained influencer begins by staring silently at a screenshot with his mouth open, as though he has just discovered the government is replacing newborn babies with courgettes. He then turns slowly towards the camera and whispers, “Okay. We need to talk about this.”

He does not talk about it.

For the next thirty seconds, he explains that he was not going to make this video. After two minutes, he reveals that several people urged him to speak out. These people do not exist. By minute four, he has thanked viewers for creating a safe space in which he can finally process the screenshot. The actual information appears in Part Seven, scheduled for tomorrow, after six reaction videos, a tearful livestream and a sponsored message from a company selling probiotic eye cream. Part Seven is then delayed because the influencer must step away from social media following an altercation with the skincare company, which claims he applied the product to a hamster despite being told twice that it was for external use only.

The editor also requires urgent instruction in vocal delivery. His sentences contain nouns, verbs and, on reckless occasions, evidence. Influencer speech is far more advanced. It consists of upward inflections, emergency breathing, unexplained whispering and the word “literally” placed before events that occurred only inside the speaker’s endocrine system.

A qualified practitioner does not say, “The government has introduced a new policy.” He grips the kitchen counter, stares into the middle distance and says, “I am literally shaking right now because apparently this is where we are as a society.” He then places one hand over his mouth and turns away, allowing the audience to witness a spontaneous private collapse filmed by two cameras, lit from three angles and repeated because the first take failed to capture enough betrayal.

After regaining the strength to continue, he explains that he has been sitting with this for twenty minutes, has done the emotional labour and is finally ready to use his platform. He does not explain the policy. Instead, he says, “For those asking, yes, I am safe,” although nobody knew he was in danger. A link to his emergency self-care wishlist appears beneath the video.

The course module in interpersonal influence may be particularly useful. The editor has been trying to influence people by presenting arguments, citing evidence and waiting for them to think. This is an obsolete and faintly menacing approach. Modern influence is achieved through parasocial intimacy, soft lighting and the repeated suggestion that several thousand strangers are somehow gathered together in one emotionally supportive kitchen.

He must stop addressing readers as readers and begin calling them “my beautiful little archive family.” He should tell them that he loves them, that this is a safe space and that he would never recommend anything he did not personally believe in. He may then recommend a powdered mushroom drink for $47.99 under a contract signed that morning, after tasting half a teaspoon and being told it had transformed his relationship with cortisol.

The correct technique is to hold the packet against his chest and say, “You guys know I am extremely careful about what I bring into this community.” He should then explain that the mushrooms have supported his focus, digestion, boundaries, morning energy and ability to forgive his father. The packet will contain cocoa dust, dried fungus and enough sweetener to stun a horse.

Anyone asking for evidence must be thanked for their concern, reminded that wellness is personal and quietly blocked for bringing a hostile energy into the archive family. Three days later, the company will disappear, the website will stop loading and the editor will post a solemn video explaining that he too is processing this in real time.

I am prepared to assist with his practical assignments.

For the introductory content module, we shall produce a forty-second video entitled THREE THINGS THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA DOESN’T WANT YOU TO KNOW ABOUT CARROTS. I shall stand beside a chopping board wearing a tiny wireless microphone, because information becomes more authoritative when delivered by someone apparently preparing soup.

The first revelation will be that carrots grow underground. The second will be that they contain vitamin A, although I shall present this as a recently declassified secret suppressed by Big Turnip. Just before revealing the third, I shall lower my voice, glance nervously towards the shed and say, “This next part could get me banned.”

The video will then end.

Viewers must follow for Part Two, in which I shall spend thirty-five seconds explaining that I have received threats, thanking the carrot community for its support and promoting a sponsored vegetable peeler. The third fact will finally be revealed in Part Nine, unless I am silenced, shadow-banned or eaten by something larger than myself.

For the branding module, we shall launch Burrows Wellness, an uncompromising lifestyle platform for both humans and rabbits who reject seed oils, fluorescent lighting and the administrative state. Our first sponsored video will show me emerging slowly from beneath the shed, blinking into the light like a dissident nutritionist recently released from custody, which is not entirely inaccurate.

I shall explain that ordinary carrots are saturated with toxins, endocrine disruptors and the emotional residue of industrial agriculture. By contrast, the carrots supplied by our commercial partner have been washed in structured water, exposed to moonlight and individually reassured by a certified vegetable empath. They are then placed on a copper plate to remove bureaucratic frequencies.

The difference will be invisible to the eye, undetectable in a laboratory and immediately obvious on the invoice.

A starter box of six carrots will cost $89, plus shipping. Subscribers to the Founders’ Burrow tier will receive a linen pouch, a PDF on ancestral chewing and access to a private video in which I stare into the camera for eleven minutes while refusing to disclose the ingredients.

For the audience-engagement module, the editor must post a photograph of himself on Instagram looking exhausted beneath the words I HAVE BEEN QUIETLY FIGHTING A BATTLE. He must never identify the battle precisely. Followers will supply possibilities in the comments: illness, grief, burnout, legal trouble, gluten. He may then select whichever diagnosis produces the strongest engagement and begin a seven-part healing journey around it.

Should anyone ask what actually happened, he can reply that he is not yet ready to share his truth, but that the support means more than they know. A donation link should appear immediately below this sentence.

Assessment will presumably include the apology video, which is the doctoral dissertation of influencing. The candidate must sit on the floor without makeup beside an unmade bed, a dying houseplant and one strategically visible sock. He must explain that he has taken time away to listen, learn and grow, although he has spent most of that time refreshing the comments from a private account.

He must apologise to everyone affected while avoiding any reference to what he did, who was affected, whether the allegations are true or why three former employees have retained counsel. Tears may be used, but only after the midpoint advertisement for a weighted blanket.

The highest marks will go to the student who can say, “I take full accountability,” while taking none, describe criticism as a learning opportunity and end by announcing a new podcast about resilience.

I notice that the degree also offers instruction in media law, which will prove useful when graduates discover that filming strangers in gyms, hospitals, restaurants, funerals and family courts occasionally attracts objections from people who did not realise they had been cast as “background energy.” The course should cover consent, privacy, defamation and the precise legal meaning of “But I blurred her left eyebrow.”

Photography and videography are included as well, presumably so students can master the sacred creator ritual of entering every hotel room backwards, filming vertically and shouting, “Wait until you see the bathroom,” as though indoor plumbing has just been discovered in India. The bath must be described as “literally insane,” the complimentary kettle must trigger a small emotional collapse, and the view of the car park must be praised as “giving European summer.”

Any fire exit, hospital corridor or active crime scene may also be used as a backdrop, provided the lighting is flattering and the creator begins by saying, “I know this is not about me.”

Traditionalists may object that universities once taught history, literature, mathematics and natural philosophy, and that a BSc involved some element of actual science. They should relax. Those subjects belonged to an age when knowledge was permitted to exist without being announced by a twenty-two-year-old with perfect teeth saying, “Okay, here’s the tea.”

The degree has obvious economic value. Graduates may become content strategists, brand ambassadors, podcasters, social media managers or thought leaders. “Thought leader” is especially promising. In the past, leadership in thought required thoughts. The modern university has removed this cruel and unnecessary barrier.

So, yes, the editor should enrol, although I fear he may fail the entrance requirements. He is over forty, owns shirts with sleeves and sometimes publishes an article without first photographing himself pretending to write it in a coffee shop beside a untouched croissant. He has never described a chair as “giving,” does not film himself crying in parked cars and still believes a caption should contain information. His strongest qualification is that his readership has recently collapsed, which the admissions department may accept as prior experience in advanced digital audience management.

He should nevertheless submit a portfolio.

One: A photograph of his breakfast captioned PROTEIN ERA, although it is merely two eggs and a piece of toast.

Two: A vertical video in which he points gravely at a newspaper headline while the words LET THAT SINK IN bounce above him, followed by a second clip asking why nobody is talking about the thing everyone has been talking about all day.

Three: A tearful account of how the algorithm forced him to lose himself, find himself and return to his authentic voice, interrupted halfway through by a paid partnership with an online mattress company that supported him during his healing journey by sending a discount code.

Upon graduation, he will possess everything required to rebuild his numbers: a degree, a ring light, $80,000 in debt and the professional confidence to announce that he has discovered a little-known kitchen hack called boiling an egg. He will explain it over nine minutes, call it a “protein reset,” warn viewers not to attempt it without consulting their bodies, and sell the saucepan through an affiliate link.

Until then, I shall continue advising him through traditional channels. I am beneath the shed with three carrots, a borrowed tripod and an urgent request that everybody smash the like button before civilisation disappears completely.

Editor’s response:

I appreciate T.W.’s advice, and his proposal has merit. My present strategy of researching subjects, checking sources and writing complete sentences is plainly not working.

I am willing to attempt an apology video, although I object to sitting on the floor at my age. I shall sit at a table with a glass of water, look grave and explain that recent conversations have given me an opportunity to reflect. I will then apologise for the impact of my words without withdrawing any of them, promise to do the work, and announce a new subscriber tier for readers who wish to accompany me on my journey.

Also, from now on, every article will begin with a photograph of me holding a mug and looking betrayed. Headlines will include the words THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING, even where the subject is a minor amendment to municipal compost regulations.

I see that T.W. has now placed the tripod outside the shed and is refusing to emerge until someone sends him a sponsorship deal.

Editor’s note: I asked Juniper what she thought of the course:

I am thrilled that this university has finally recognised content creation as a serious academic discipline. For too long, young people capable of filming themselves mouthing somebody else’s words in front of a bathroom mirror have been excluded from the prestige, institutional validation and lifelong debt traditionally reserved for less socially useful fields such as engineering.

I shall apply as soon as I locate the correct taxpayer-funded scholarship.

Naturally, I cannot be expected to finance the degree myself. Requiring students to pay for their own education privileges those who possess money, employment or a willingness to postpone buying ethically sourced tote bags. My content will challenge systems of oppression, interrogate dominant narratives and occasionally review moisturiser. Society is therefore the principal beneficiary and should cover tuition, accommodation, travel, meals, emotional-support subscriptions and a modest professional wardrobe suitable for appearing authentic on camera.

I have already identified several possible funding streams. The first is the Nova Scotia Emerging Digital Storytellers Grant, which does not yet exist but should. The second is a federal programme for underrepresented creator-economy disruptors working at the intersection of climate grief, decolonial skincare and queer urban mushroom cultivation. The third will be created after I explain to the appropriate department that refusing to fund me would silence marginalised voices, including mine.

My application essay is nearly complete. It begins:

Since childhood, I have understood that stories possess the power to change the world, particularly when told vertically, under sixty seconds and with captions for users who have turned the sound off.

I shall explain that my lived experience has prepared me uniquely for the programme. I hold three arts degrees, have attended more than forty community consultations and once managed the Instagram account of a cooperative café until the owners objected to my decision to replace photographs of food with educational infographics about settler appetite. Engagement fell by 93 per cent, but the remaining audience was more aligned with our values.

The course in personal branding particularly interests me. At present, my brand contains too many elements: salt fog, Halifax Harbour, grant applications, reclaimed wool, community accountability and the vague impression that I am about to organise a workshop. A professional educator could help distil this into something commercially legible. I am considering Juniper Salt-Fog: Unlearning in Public, although Soft Resistance with Affiliate Links may be stronger.

My first video series will be called Things We Need to Stop Normalising. The initial subjects will include private vehicles, biological certainty, unpaid emotional labour, non-unionised cafés, lawn ownership and people asking where public money comes from. Each video will begin with me taking a long sip from a handmade ceramic mug before saying, “I cannot believe we are still having this conversation.”

We are still having the conversation because I intend to upload it every Thursday.

I am especially excited by the course in audience development. My present audience consists largely of other cultural workers applying for the same grants, which has created a beautiful circular economy in which we like one another’s announcements, attend one another’s panels and nominate one another for awards administered by people we met at the panels. Expansion must be managed carefully. A larger audience might include people unfamiliar with the approved vocabulary, increasing the risk of questions.

The university can teach me how to preserve engagement without permitting discussion. Comments expressing gratitude, affirmation or requests for reading lists will remain open. Disagreement will be removed as violence. Questions asked in the wrong tone will be screenshotted, anonymised badly and used as material for a subsequent video about the emotional cost of public education.

Monetisation presents a greater challenge. I reject capitalism, except in the practical sense that I need income, products and an apartment overlooking Halifax Harbour. Fortunately, creator capitalism can be made ethical through language. I will not accept sponsorships. I will enter values-aligned partnerships. I will not advertise expensive wellness products. I will amplify community-rooted tools for embodied flourishing. The discount code will be JUNIPER20.

My first partnership should be with a company producing sustainable ring lights from reclaimed ocean plastic. The ring lights will cost $340 each and be assembled in a jurisdiction we will not discuss. For every purchase, the company will post a black square acknowledging the ocean.

I also intend to specialise in sponsored activism. Traditional influencing requires creators to pretend that they use a face cream. Sponsored activism allows institutions to pretend that they are changing society. I shall stand before a mural, explain that difficult conversations are overdue and thank a Canadian bank for making the conversation possible. The bank may then continue financing whatever activity prompted the mural.

The apology-video module should pose no difficulty. I have extensive experience issuing statements in which responsibility is redistributed across history, structures, context, inherited assumptions and the emotional labour of those demanding an apology. My preferred opening is: “I want to acknowledge that harm occurred in a space connected to my practice.” This establishes concern without recklessly identifying who caused it.

For the final project, I propose a twelve-part documentary entitled My Degree Journey, beginning before I enrol. Episode One will cover the trauma of completing the application. Episode Two will examine scholarship uncertainty. Episode Three will consist of me receiving the scholarship and quietly removing the earlier posts claiming that formal education reproduces hierarchy.

After graduating, I hope to become a professor of content creation. With the correct press release, I may even persuade Cambridge to announce me as its youngest-ever professor in the field. The biography will explain that I completed fourteen marathons in seven days, could not read until the age of twenty and taught myself quantum storytelling from discarded cereal boxes while sleeping beneath a wind turbine.

None of this will require verification. The purpose of an inspirational biography is to inspire, not to survive contact with dates.

Within a year, I shall hold a named chair in Applied Authenticity, deliver a TED Talk entitled Your Trauma Is Your Brand, and supervise doctoral research into why every video must begin with the words, “I wasn’t going to speak about this.”

This will allow me to teach future influencers how to speak truth to power from within a salaried university position protected by benefits, tenure and a communications department.

Until the scholarship is approved, I shall continue my independent practice from my grant-funded studio overlooking Halifax Harbour. I have placed my phone beside the window, arranged six books I have not read behind me and recorded a short video explaining why access to influencer education is a human right.

Editor’s note: T.W. insists I write the following at the end of this article:

If you found this useful, amusing or merely preferable to working, please like it, share it and leave a comment containing the word CARROT so the algorithm mistakes us for a thriving community. Readers feeling especially supportive may write, “Many people have been asking for Part Two,” even though nobody has. Those who disagree should also comment at length. Outrage is engagement, and T.W. says the algorithm cannot distinguish affection from a public breakdown.

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