Australian PM Morrison: If you got injured that was your responsibility because we offered informed consent.

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchAustralian PM Morrison: If you got injured that was your responsibility because we offered informed consent.July 22, 2021, Press Conference, Canberra.The Random ArchivistJul 10, 2023∙ Paid20111ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist