Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watch“Attacking Canadians” or Attacking the Gravy Train and State Propaganda Machine?Trudeau Would Have the Plebs Believe that There Would be no Independent Media Without Paying the CBC $1,000,000,000+ Every YearThe Random ArchivistApr 18, 2023∙ Paid142ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist