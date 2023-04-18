The Random Archivist

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“Attacking Canadians” or Attacking the Gravy Train and State Propaganda Machine?

Trudeau Would Have the Plebs Believe that There Would be no Independent Media Without Paying the CBC $1,000,000,000+ Every Year
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The Random Archivist
Apr 18, 2023
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