TL:DR: The Citizens’ Alliance of Nova Scotia launched a legal challenge in October 2021, arguing that the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health had exceeded his legal authority by imposing COVID vaccination restrictions on healthy people. After more than four years, a judge dismissed the case in January 2026 on the grounds that the restrictions were no longer in place, without deciding whether they had been lawful in the first place. The Alliance is now appealing that decision, arguing that governments should not be able to escape legal scrutiny simply because enough time has passed for their orders to expire. The concern is that, unless the courts establish whether the government acted unlawfully, it could do the same thing again. The appeal will be heard at the Halifax Law Courts on December 10, 2026, at 2 p.m., and members of the public are encouraged to attend.

See my analysis at the end of this article for an assessment of the appeal’s chances of success.

An email from “Citizens Alliance of Nova Scotia”:

November 27, 2026 Are We Willing to Let Government Break the Law and Get Away With It?



Dear Family, Friends, Members and Supporters,



We write with an important update on the judicial review we began in October 2021 and the appeal that is now set to be heard next month.



On 20 January 2026 the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia dismissed our application (YAR 510031) as moot. Justice John A. Keith held that, because the 2021–2022 public-health orders had been rescinded, the challenge to their legality was purely academic. We filed that review while the orders were still in force and still causing daily harm. Our central argument has always been that the Chief Medical Officer of Health’s vaccination-status mandates were ultra vires (aka outside the legislated authority of) the Health Protection Act from the outset.



The orders restricted ordinary access to services, events and social life on the basis of vaccination status alone. They applied to people who were not infected and showed no signs of illness—dividing healthy Nova Scotians from other healthy Nova Scotians solely according to whether they had received the experimental mRNA products. Under the Act, section 32 measures are directed at individuals who are, or are reasonably believed to be, infected or capable of spreading a communicable disease. Section 53 contemplates only a voluntary immunization program. Neither provision authorizes a province-wide system of differential treatment among the healthy. The government’s own 2005 Guide to the Act says the same thing. Yet the orders were issued, enforced, and left unexamined for more than five years.



On 26 February 2026 we filed a Notice of Appeal to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal (CA 551286). The full Appeal Book and the Appellant’s Factum have since been filed and court-stamped. The grounds include misapprehension or disregard of material evidence (the text of the Health Protection Act, the impugned October 2021 order, the government’s Guide, and sworn affidavit evidence), errors in law (failure to engage with the governing statute and misapplication of the Borowski mootness test), unsupported findings of fact, and concerns about procedural fairness.



This is not the first time the Court of Appeal has been asked to examine an expired public-health measure. In Canadian Civil Liberties Association v. Nova Scotia (Attorney General), 2022 NSCA 64, the Court exercised its residual discretion under Borowski and Doucet-Boudreau and heard a fully moot appeal of a discharged injunction precisely because the issues concerned the limits of executive power under the Health Protection Act and the need for appellate guidance so the same errors need not recur. The same logic applies here. The legal framework remains. The statute remains. The same powers remain available. Leaving the legality of those powers unexamined has a social cost that far exceeds any saving in judicial resources.



The appeal will be heard on 10 December 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at the Halifax Law Courts 1815 Upper Water Street.

A virtual attendance link will be posted on our website and social channels as soon as the court makes one available. In-person attendance is open to the public.



The practical question before the Court is simple. When an administrator acts outside the clear limits of the statute that created the office, causes measurable harm, and then the lower court declares the question closed simply because the orders were later lifted, does the rule of law still require an answer? Or may governments exceed their legal authority, wait out the clock, and escape any determination of whether the acts were lawful in the first place?



We hope the Court of Appeal will follow its own 2022 precedent, exercise its residual discretion, and decide the issue on its merits. The alternative is a precedent that rewards delay and shields ultra vires action from scrutiny.



Are you willing to let that stand?



Please join us—live in Halifax or virtually—on 10 December. Full details and updates will appear at www.thecans.ca and via our Linktree. If you are able to attend, or if you would like to help spread the word among your networks, we would be grateful.



Thank you for your continued support. Together we keep asking the questions that accountability requires.



In solidarity,

The Citizens’ Alliance of Nova Scotia

I think CANS have a reasonable chance of getting the original dismissal overturned, although obtaining a ruling that the vaccination orders themselves were unlawful will be considerably harder.

There is a particularly significant Supreme Court of Canada ruling that the Alliance does not mention in its newsletter, which strengthens its case.

1. The Supreme Court of Canada addressed a remarkably similar procedural issue earlier this year.

On February 13, 2026, in Taylor v. Newfoundland and Labrador, 2026 SCC 5, the Supreme Court considered a challenge to COVID-era travel restrictions. The Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal had dismissed the case because the restrictions were no longer in force. The Supreme Court nevertheless decided to hear the case on its merits because of the importance of the legal questions involved.

Crucially, that judgment was delivered just 24 days after Justice Keith dismissed the Nova Scotia case. Although the Supreme Court ultimately upheld Newfoundland and Labrador’s travel restrictions, its willingness to hear the expired case is highly relevant to the Alliance’s appeal.

The most useful passage is paragraph 60, where the Supreme Court says:

We agree with the appellants that the transitory nature of these restrictions should not immunize them from judicial review.

That is essentially the Alliance’s argument.

2. Nova Scotia’s own Court of Appeal has previously heard an expired COVID case.

In October 2022, in Canadian Civil Liberties Association v. Nova Scotia (Attorney General), 2022 NSCA 64, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association over an excessively broad injunction restricting public gatherings, despite the injunction having already been lifted.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association welcomed the ruling at the time.

3. The underlying legal powers remain in place.

The Alliance is asking the courts to establish the limits of the authority granted to the Chief Medical Officer under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act. That question could have practical consequences next time the government declares a public health emergency.

Paragraph 62 of the Taylor judgment specifically addresses the continuing existence of statutory powers after emergency restrictions have been lifted. The Supreme Court considered it in the public interest to settle the law in those circumstances.

What works against them

Appeal courts are generally reluctant to overturn decisions made at a judge’s discretion.

Other Canadian courts have dismissed similar challenges to expired COVID restrictions, including Harjee v. Ontario, 2023 ONCA 716.

Even if the appeal succeeds, the government could subsequently persuade the court that the Health Protection Act authorised the original restrictions.

I would put their chances of overturning the dismissal somewhere around even (50%), particularly in light of the February 2026 Supreme Court ruling. Their chances of ultimately having the vaccination orders declared unlawful are harder to assess and probably lower.

I don’t have the complete appeal submissions from both parties.

If I were advising the Alliance, I would make paragraphs 46–63 of Taylor v. Newfoundland and Labrador central to its argument on December 10. The country’s highest court has now expressly recognised that the temporary nature of emergency public health restrictions should not shield them from judicial review.

Source note: The Supreme Court of Canada has also published its own plain-English summary of the Taylor judgment.

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