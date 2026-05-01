This is Jasmine Crockett, elected by the apparently satisfied voters of Texas’s 30th Congressional District to represent them in Congress, a job she performed with remarkable accuracy. Because, whatever else one might say, she really does represent a significant constituency in modern America: people who want the moral status of the oppressed, the social status of the elite, and the conversational status of a kindergarten teacher telling you to watch your tone.

Having discovered that being one of “the 535 most powerful people” in America did not sufficiently communicate her humility, Crockett naturally sought promotion to the more exclusive chamber, the Senate, where only 100 people get to explain that you are not on their level.

She lost.

But don’t be concerned. As an Apex Progressive, she will move on to greater things. Perhaps a cable news contract. Perhaps a foundation fellowship. Perhaps a university lecture series titled Democracy, Respect, and Why You Should Know Your Place. In modern America, electoral defeat is not the end of power. It is merely the awkward little bridge between public office and monetised victimhood.

Because the Apex Progressive does not lose status. She metabolises it. A failed campaign becomes a story of resilience. Public criticism becomes proof of persecution. A rejection by voters becomes evidence that democracy has some troubling work to do.

And so Crockett may have failed to become one of the 100 most powerful people in the country, but she remains spiritually undefeated, floating serenely above the citizens, bravely surviving the trauma of being addressed by them.

One for the Field Guide, I think:

Apex Progressive

Genus: Potestas Victimica

A prestige-class grievance mammal capable of occupying institutional power while metabolising criticism as oppression. Often found in television studios, congressional hearings, elite universities, nonprofit ecosystems, and any room where applause can be confused with a mandate.

Its primary defence mechanism is status inversion: it ascends the hierarchy, looks down at the public, and accuses them of punching down.

Field researchers advise citizens not to mention elections, accountability, or the phrase “public servant.” These stimuli may provoke a severe episode of televised resilience.

Have you encountered an Apex Progressive in the wild? Submit your sightings in the comments below. Please include habitat, grievance pattern, and whether the specimen currently occupies public office.

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