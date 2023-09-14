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Anna Morris KC Gives Evidence at UK COVID-19 Inquiry

"A significant number of them encountered adverse reactions following the first vaccine dose...Nonetheless they were advised by their doctors to proceed with a second dose."
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The Random Archivist
Sep 14, 2023
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