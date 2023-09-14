Anna Morris KC Gives Evidence at UK COVID-19 Inquiry

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchAnna Morris KC Gives Evidence at UK COVID-19 Inquiry"A significant number of them encountered adverse reactions following the first vaccine dose...Nonetheless they were advised by their doctors to proceed with a second dose."The Random ArchivistSep 14, 2023∙ Paid102ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist