There is a gentleman in Britain known as Angry Rob. I don’t know whether that is his official name, whether he is simply a Rob who happens to be angry, or whether he has been angry for so long that nobody can remember what he was like before. Perhaps even his mother calls him Angry Rob.

Anyway, he appeared on Jeremy Kyle’s Talk programme this week, in a state of considerable agitation over the possibility of Britain restoring freedom of movement with the European Union. Which, given that his principal distinguishing characteristic appears to be anger, was probably why they invited him on in the first place.

Rob was angry about immigration, naturally. Angry about the European Union, naturally. Angry about successive British governments, naturally. And angry about politicians who apparently regard a national referendum as an advisory opinion issued by a particularly troublesome village parish council. Naturally.

One begins to suspect that Angry Rob is simply paying attention.

He was so angry that Jeremy Kyle started laughing.

And yet, having considered the matter carefully, I have concluded that Angry Rob is nowhere near angry enough.