There has been some unhelpful anxiety regarding the Green Party of England and Wales and its magnificent new alliance between queer progressives, radical feminists, religious Muslims, anti-capitalists, environmental justice practitioners and people who believe Britain should apologise directly to the weather. These concerns are especially baffling because the party is led by Zack Polanski, a homosexual Jewish man. Could there be any stronger guarantee that political Islam will become queer, inclusive and reassuringly fond of bicycles? Mr Polanski’s identity establishes that every member of the coalition has already reconciled every possible theological disagreement. A homosexual Jewish leader enjoying support among Muslim voters is not evidence of a temporary electoral arrangement between groups with radically incompatible visions of society. It proves that the incompatibilities have disappeared. They were presumably dissolved during registration, perhaps in the same biodegradable tray where delegates deposit their lanyards after conference.

Critics claim that the coalition contains conflicting beliefs about women, sex, family, homosexuality, divine revelation, Israel, religious law, education and whether pubs should exist. This is exactly the sort of binary thinking that prevented England from becoming a green and pleasant land the first time. The coalition’s structure is, in fact, exquisitely simple. The homosexual Jewish leader will teach Islamists to embrace queer liberation. The Islamists will teach radical feminists to appreciate culturally sensitive patriarchy. The feminists will teach everyone that women must never be silenced, except when speaking about the treatment of women in communities whose electoral participation remains critically important. Everyone will grow. Nobody will capture anything.

Political coalitions do not require agreement. They require shared trauma, a WhatsApp group and an enemy whose name can be written at the top of a placard. Once these have been secured, profound disagreements about the ordering of civilisation can be deferred to a facilitated listening circle after the election. The new Green coalition is already a magnificent expression of intersectional possibility. Its members may disagree over whether gender is infinitely fluid, divinely fixed or punishable by a committee of elders, but they are united in opposing Reform UK, Restore Britain, carbon emissions and anything described as common sense. That is more than enough upon which to build a country.

The evidence is already visible among Blake’s dark Satanic mill towns. Across the old industrial districts of Manchester and West Yorkshire, where factory chimneys once blackened the sky and Nonconformist grandmothers worried about gin, the Greens are making some of their strongest advances in areas with large Muslim populations. A Green MP was elected in Gorton and Denton in February 2026. In Bradford’s May council elections, the party won nine seats and roughly 21 per cent of the citywide vote. Naturally, a district containing many Muslim voters is not automatically an Islamist stronghold. Juniper has been advised to underline this in green pencil. It is merely an area in which the coalition’s theory is enjoying an unusually energetic field trial.

This is tremendously encouraging. Blake asked whether Jerusalem could be builded among these dark Satanic mills. At last, Juniper can answer him. Yes. The planning application merely requires one or two mosques, a Pride mural, prayers rooms in all public buildings, a queer ecological justice hub, a segregated community consultation and a cycle lane running directly through the remains of the bigoted English working class. The old mills produced cloth. The new coalition will produce shared values, safeguarding reviews and an imam prepared, after sufficient facilitation, to acknowledge that the Holy Spirit may identify as wind energy. The transformation has already begun. The chimney stacks remain, but the smoke is being replaced by grant applications.

For clarity, Islamists should not be confused with moderate Muslims. Many Muslims want nothing more radical than a quiet life, affordable groceries and a council capable of emptying a bin. Islamism is a political ideology that seeks to order society and state power according to a particular interpretation of Islam. Fortunately, the Green Party also has a political project involving public law, education, family life and the moral order, so there is already a great deal of common ground. The remaining differences can be handled by Human Resources.

Some commentators have expressed concern that religious conservatives may not share the Green Party’s commitments to queer liberation, sexual autonomy and the complete removal of biological vocabulary before Year Three. This reflects a failure to understand the transformative power of inclusion. Political Islam has never been exposed to the full force of a professionally facilitated Green Party workshop. Its adherents may have survived war and several centuries of theological dispute, but they have not yet encountered a non-binary community arts graduate named Moss asking them to place their assumptions about patriarchy on a sheet of recycled sugar paper. Once that happens, history will move quickly.

The process will begin with welcome packs. Each incoming religious conservative will receive a canvas tote bag, a bamboo lanyard, two pronoun stickers and a leaflet entitled Your Faith Journey Through Queer Ecological Justice. The leaflet will explain that religious certainty is valid, provided it remains open to revision by the safeguarding subgroup. Participants will then attend a mandatory session called From Sharia to Shared Values: Finding the “They” in Theology. Nobody will be asked to abandon his faith. That would be colonial. He will merely be invited to reinterpret every part of it that conflicts with the Green Party manifesto, the Equality Act, current TikTok usage or the emotional safety of a bisexual allotment coordinator from Hackney. This is called dialogue.

At first, some participants may resist. They may say that God has revealed permanent truths concerning marriage, family, modesty, sex and social order. The facilitator will acknowledge this lived experience, then place the revealed truths in the car park section of the flip chart, where they can be revisited if time permits. By the third session, the Islamists will understand that divine law is one valid perspective among many, alongside queer theory, restorative horticulture and the testimony of a person who once felt excluded by a farmers’ market. By the fourth, they will be using the phrase “my truth.” This is how cultures evolve.

Some people ask why religious conservatives would accept these changes merely because they had joined a political party. The answer is representation. Once a community sees itself reflected in the leadership, all of its inherited doctrines become negotiable. A man who has believed since childhood that homosexuality is forbidden will observe Zack Polanski wearing a rainbow badge at Green Party conference and realise that fourteen centuries of jurisprudence neglected several important stakeholder perspectives. He may require time. Fortunately, the Greens possess consultants.

The consultants will explain that political Islam and queer liberation have always been natural allies. Both have experienced marginalisation. Both value community. Both use distinctive clothing. Both possess strong opinions about public morality, although only one side is currently permitted to describe those opinions as liberation. Any remaining disagreement can be resolved by adding the word “inclusive”: inclusive faith, inclusive modesty, inclusive segregation, inclusive apostasy procedures and inclusive queer-affirming theological non-negotiability. Language creates reality. This has been established repeatedly in workshops.

The feminists will also play an important role. They will help religious conservatives understand that women are not property, cannot be silenced and must enjoy complete autonomy over their bodies, except where criticism of patriarchal religious customs might reinforce harmful narratives about racialised communities. This apparent contradiction has already been resolved through intersectionality. Under intersectionality, women remain women when discussing religious oppression, become birthing persons when discussing hospitals, and disappear entirely when their testimony threatens coalition turnout in a marginal ward. Nothing has been lost. The analysis has merely become more nuanced.

Green feminists will work closely with religious leaders to create culturally sensitive women’s empowerment zones. These will contain separate entrances, a breastfeeding room, a gender-neutral prayer mat and a notice explaining that anyone who questions the arrangement may be reproducing colonial surveillance. The result will be liberation without the unpleasantness of confronting anyone.

Some homosexual activists have also expressed nervousness. They need not worry. The Green Party possesses a long and successful history of converting moral opposition into enthusiastic public celebration through policy guidance. There is no reason to suppose that religious conservatives will prove more resistant than primary-school teachers, bank employees or members of the police service. The process will be gentle. No imam will be required to participate in Pride immediately. During the first year, he need only refrain from publicly calling for its abolition. In year two, he will attend as an observer. In year three, he will stand beside the parade wearing a badge marked FAITH ALLY. By year four, he will lead the Queers for Quranic Climate Justice bloc while a drag performer called Imam-a-Good-Time distributes ethically sourced dates from a biodegradable pulpit.

This is the inevitable direction of history. Mr Polanski’s presence makes the outcome especially certain. A homosexual Jewish leader is uniquely positioned to explain to political Islam that homosexuality and Judaism must occupy permanent places at the centre of the new moral order. There is no reason this message would be received with anything except gratitude. The Islamists will thank him for clarifying their religion. They may even take notes.

Critics suggest that the conversion could proceed in the opposite direction. They claim that religious conservatives might enter the party, organise effectively, select candidates, gain institutional positions, influence school policy and gradually make Green progressives afraid to defend their own sexual politics. This is impossible because the Greens will control the meeting agenda. Every gathering will begin with a land acknowledgement and the reading of the community agreements. No political theology can withstand this. If an Islamist attempts to capture a local branch, the chair will remind him that interruptions are a form of dominance behaviour. If he mobilises six thousand disciplined voters, he will be asked to complete an equality-monitoring form. If he changes the candidate-selection rules, the regional committee will send him a strongly worded email in purple text. Power will have been held to account.

The Greens believe that the coalition remains under their management because the meetings use Green Party stationery. Their activists hold the chair, draft the minutes and determine whether the hummus is ethically sourced. This is the administrative theory of history: whoever controls the agenda template controls the civilisation. Political Islam may possess a coherent account of family, law, sex, authority, education, community and the purpose of government, but the Greens possess breakout rooms. It will hardly be a fair fight.

Besides, Islamism is hierarchical, disciplined and confident in its ultimate purpose. Green progressivism has none of these dangerous characteristics. It is decentralised, emotionally responsive and generally unable to complete a meeting before the venue closes. This gives the Greens an enormous strategic advantage. Religious conservatives may possess large families, dense community networks, established places of worship, inherited moral codes and a willingness to think in generations. The Greens possess Signal groups. England’s future is therefore secure.

Once the coalition gains power, every dispute will be settled through mutual accommodation. Schools will teach that sex is fluid while assuring religious parents that nobody is imposing Western values. Religious schools will retain sex segregation while celebrating International Women’s Day. Preachers will remain free to condemn homosexuality as long as nobody hears them. Queer activists will remain free to condemn religion as long as they specify Christianity. Everyone will enjoy complete freedom of expression within the approved areas of silence.

The alliance works beautifully while everyone is opposing somebody else. Israel, capitalism, colonialism, Reform, the police, borders, British history and the weather provide an ample supply of common enemies. The homosexual activist and the religious conservative need not agree about homosexuality while both are shouting at a statue. The feminist need not examine the religious conservative’s opinions about women while he is helping her denounce Western patriarchy. The Islamist need not explain his preferred legal settlement while the progressive is useful in weakening the present one. This is solidarity.

They have not merely agreed about what should be opposed. They have obviously agreed about what should replace it, although the details have not yet been circulated. Those details can wait. England has spent too long obsessing over practical questions such as what the law will be, who will write it, what children will be taught, which freedoms will survive and whether the various members of the governing coalition intend to tolerate one another after the final Conservative councillor has been composted. Such questions are rooted in scarcity thinking. The new politics is about abundance.

There will be enough public authority for everyone. The Greens will use it to abolish cars, gas boilers, borders, prisons, meat, dissenting school governors and the presumption that human beings should remain in the sex observed at birth. The Islamists will use it for their own entirely compatible purposes, which nobody has asked them to specify because doing so could reproduce suspicion. Mr Polanski will preside over the resulting harmony from a bicycle-powered office containing no single-use plastics and several exits clearly marked in case of theological disagreement.

The hard questions will seldom reach him. They will be settled locally through dialogue. A Muslim parent objects to lessons celebrating homosexuality. A Green councillor insists the lessons are essential. The school quietly shortens the lesson to preserve community cohesion. A religious organisation separates men and women. A feminist objects. The party explains that her feminism lacks cultural competence. A preacher condemns homosexual conduct. The LGBT wing demands disciplinary action. Muslim activists warn against Islamophobia. The disciplinary committee discovers that both sides possess protected characteristics and retreats into the stationery cupboard, where it will remain until the election is over.

Every compromise will be described as temporary. Every retreat will become a pilot programme. Every silence will be called dialogue. Every informal veto will be renamed community engagement. Nothing dramatic will happen. No green flag will be torn down and replaced at midnight. No caliphate will be declared from Brighton Pavilion. The changes will arrive as accommodations, exceptions, revised guidance and decisions not to proceed on this occasion. The Green Party will call this pluralism. The organised faction will call it progress.

Eventually these arrangements will produce a new English civilisation. Petrol cars will disappear. Church bells will be replaced by low-carbon calls to prayer composed in collaboration with local sound artists. Pride flags will fly from minarets during Vore Visibility Month, although they may be removed temporarily to preserve community cohesion. The village green will host Eid prayers in the morning, a polyamorous repair café in the afternoon and a ceremonial burning of The Daily Telegraph at dusk. Nobody will eat pork. Nobody will own a lawnmower. Nobody will be entirely certain what a woman is, although several committees will possess authority over her clothing.

At sunset, the whole nation will gather to sing “Jerusalem.” Certain amendments will be required. The phrase “England’s green and pleasant land” remains acceptable because it affirms environmental justice, although “England’s” may imply exclusionary ownership and “land” risks erasing aquatic identities. “Bow of burning gold” will be removed for glorifying weapons, fire and extractive mineral culture. “Chariot of fire” will become “community-operated electric mobility platform.” “Dark Satanic Mills” will be retained, since everyone agrees they were probably funded by capitalism.

The revised hymn will begin:

And did those feet, in ancient time,

Walk upon England’s carbon-neutral, religiously plural, queer-affirming, decolonised and fully accessible community space?

The congregation will not complete the first verse before the funding period expires.

Yet the vision remains beautiful. At the centre of this reborn England will stand Zack Polanski, a beautiful gay Jewish man leading a coalition strengthened by religious conservatives whose theological traditions have not always treated homosexuality or Judaism as indispensable components of the ideal political order. Juniper sees no contradiction here. Mr Polanski will simply convert them. He will explain queer liberation at conference. They will explain political theology after candidate selection. He will supply the rainbow lanyards. They will supply the disciplined voting blocs. Each will believe that history is moving permanently in his direction, and this shared confidence will be described by the BBC as social cohesion.

Beside him will stand a Muslim religious conservative, a radical feminist who cannot define woman, an environmentalist opposed to domestic food production and an anti-capitalist sponsored by a multinational bank. Together they will gather beneath a wind turbine manufactured in China. Each will believe the others are gradually becoming more like him. Each will regard the coalition as a temporary vehicle towards his preferred society.

Then everyone will sing “Jerusalem.” The homosexual Jewish leader will assume the Islamists have been successfully integrated into intersectional progressivism. The Islamists will smile politely.

I see no danger in this. The Greens have the lanyards. The Islamists have only faith, numbers, organisation, children, institutions and several centuries of political memory.

Once the diversity workshop begins, it will hardly be a fair fight.

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