Christmas has arrived in Britain (in the middle of November), and with it the traditional seasonal attractions: twinkling lights, mulled wine, wooden market stalls, concrete anti-terror barriers and armed police.

At Nottingham’s Christmas market, the BBC has been explaining the latest security arrangements. The official terrorism threat level is now SEVERE, meaning an attack is considered highly likely.

Fortunately, the authorities have a plan.

You.

Detective Chief Inspector Marianne Winn, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, has advised members of the public to trust their “spidey instincts.”

Yes, really.

Apparently, if you notice someone wandering around the Christmas market who isn’t participating in the festivities, or who doesn’t appear to be engaging with the activities, you should consider reporting them to security.

This is a remarkable development in British counterterrorism.