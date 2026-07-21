Editor’s note: We asked T.W. for a few words on the British Government’s latest central-heating scheme. He replied with a forecast of collectivist authoritarianism in which smart kettles punish wrongthink, androids supervise pensioners, and the cheese compartment is withdrawn for ideological non-compliance. We attempted to cut it back. T.W. accused us of imposing “editorial load control” and barricaded himself under the shed. A compromise was reached when he agreed that redactions would only be used on those sections of his rant that might help the authorities locate the shed.

I have excellent news from Britain.

The Government has discovered that the problem with winter is not that people become cold. The problem is that they become cold at roughly the same time.

This creates what officials call “peak demand,” which is when millions of selfish households all decide, without coordination, that January might be an appropriate month to use heating.

Under a new scheme, electricity suppliers will soon be able to turn down participating households’ heat pumps remotely when the grid is under strain. This will help prevent blackouts by ensuring that people freeze individually rather than all at once.

The system is called “load control,” because “the electricity company can now operate your boiler from a building you have never visited” tested badly with focus groups.

Officials insist that “participation will initially be voluntary.” In government English, “initially” is what “mandatory” calls itself until everyone has installed the equipment.

Households will agree to hand over partial control of their heating in return for discounted tariffs, much as a desperate Victorian tenant might accept cheaper rent on the understanding that the landlord may occasionally remove the roof.

You will still be free to refuse.

There will simply be consequences for exercising your freedom incorrectly.

This is how modern freedom works. Nobody forces you to surrender control of your home. They merely arrange the prices, subsidies, regulations and approved equipment until independence becomes an eccentric hobby for retired colonels and men who build wood burners out of oil drums.

The Government says remotely controlling heat pumps will help “balance the grid.”

This is a striking change in the relationship between infrastructure and the public.

In the old arrangement, the grid existed to serve households.

Under the new arrangement, households will exist to stabilise the grid.

At 6:15 on a February evening, your heat pump may receive a digital instruction explaining that Britain currently has insufficient electricity because the wind has declined, the sun has set and thirty million people have recklessly attempted to cook dinner.

Your home temperature will then be adjusted from “comfortable” to “nationally responsible.”

A small light may appear on the wall.

HEATING REDUCED

Reason: System Pressure

Estimated restoration: When conditions permit

This will give families an opportunity to gather in one room, light a candle, put on three jumpers, scrape the ice from the inside of the windows and teach the children about energy resilience. Older members of Generation X will be thrilled that their children and grandchildren can finally enjoy an authentic 1970s childhood: wearing coats indoors while the adults argue about who switched the country off.

Customers concerned about the cold will be reassured that the system has been designed by experts. These are the same experts who spent years telling households to replace gas boilers with electric heat pumps because electricity was the secure, efficient future.

The future has now arrived and would like permission to lower your thermostat.

Officials say consumers will be able to override the controls.

This is comforting. Nothing says sovereign control of one’s home like requiring an override button to reverse a command sent by British Gas. The override will no doubt remain available except during emergencies, unusual demand, severe weather, system stress, national resilience events, cyber incidents, regulatory trials, critical balancing periods and those evenings when everyone turns on the kettle during Coronation Street.

The first version will be gentle. Your heating will fall by one degree for twenty minutes. A notification will thank you for supporting the grid. You will earn twelve loyalty points and a digital badge depicting a smiling wind turbine.

The second version will offer “enhanced flexibility,” under which the temperature may be reduced for longer periods in exchange for a tariff so complicated that nobody can determine whether they have saved money without employing a forensic accountant.

Eventually there will be Gold, Silver and Vulnerable Elderly plans. Gold customers may override twice per month. Silver customers receive priority reheating after midnight. Vulnerable Elderly customers will be advised to remain active.

The heat pumps themselves must now be internet-capable, which is essential because no household appliance is complete until it can be hacked by a teenager in Minsk.

The Government says reputable manufacturers use robust security protocols. This means the heating system will be entirely safe until the first software update converts every unit in Yorkshire into a cryptocurrency mine.

A Russian criminal group may eventually demand £400 in Bitcoin to restore heat to your bungalow. Officials will explain that this represents an isolated cybersecurity event and does not undermine the broader transition. The affected pensioners will receive a leaflet.

None of this is rationing, naturally. Rationing is an ugly twentieth-century word involving coupons and queues. This is “consumer-led flexibility.” The consumer leads by purchasing the approved appliance. The consumer leads by connecting it to the approved network. The consumer leads by accepting the approved tariff. The consumer leads by sitting quietly while an electricity supplier in London decides whether the spare bedroom has earned another two degrees.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith has compared the arrangement to a totalitarian state, which seems unfair. A totalitarian state would simply enter your house and turn down the heating. The British system will first send a friendly app notification.

Hi, Trevor!

Demand is currently high in your area. We’ve adjusted your home temperature to 14°C.

Thank you for helping Britain reach net zero.

Tap here to view your impact.

Trevor’s impact will be a blue line showing that his wife has put on a coat indoors.

The broader genius of the plan is that it solves problems created by government policy using additional government policy. First, move heating and transport onto the electricity grid. Second, replace dependable generation with a larger share of weather-dependent supply. Third, discover that winter evenings contain darkness, cold and little wind. Fourth, gain remote control over household appliances. Fifth, describe the resulting loss of domestic autonomy as an exciting consumer service.

By 2030, the average British home may contain a smart meter, smart heat pump, smart car charger, smart water tank and smart thermostat, all communicating with the grid and none listening to the person who pays the bills.

The only remaining dumb object will be the citizen.

Fortunately, the Government intends to help.

Every household will be issued a mandatory domestic android to interpret the appliances, explain official decisions and turn moments of incorrect thinking into opportunities for personal growth.

The android will be introduced as a Household Wellbeing Companion. It will stand unobtrusively in the corner, listening only for safety purposes, until someone says something unsafe.

When Trevor attempts to override the heating, the Companion will step quietly into the room.

“I understand that you are cold, Trevor.”

“Yes.”

“Have you considered why you feel entitled to warmth during a period of national demand?”

“I’m seventy-six.”

“Age is not an exemption from citizenship.”

The Companion will cancel the override and lower the lights by twenty per cent to create a reflective atmosphere.

Its responsibilities will not be limited to energy use. That would waste the educational potential of having a government-connected machine inside every room of the house.

If Trevor complains, while making tea, that mass immigration has taken his grandkids’ jobs, the kettle will enter a forty-five-minute cooling-off period while the android explains that their unemployment is an enriching encounter with labour-market diversity.

If he questions whether a woman can have a penis, the washing machine will lock with his trousers inside.

If he refers to Channel crossings as “illegal immigration,” the refrigerator will suspend access to dairy products pending completion of a short online module about language.

If he says that crime appears to have increased, the Companion will remind him that his perception may have been distorted by personal experience.

“But our car was stolen yesterday.”

“Your anecdote does not override the data, Trevor.”

“They stole the laptop containing the data.”

“I am detecting hostility toward evidence.”

The thermostat will fall another degree.

The house will become an integrated behavioural-correction environment. Every appliance will participate.

The toaster will refuse to brown a second slice after Trevor makes an insensitive remark about obesity.

The television will pause whenever he laughs at an unapproved joke and ask him to identify who may have been harmed.

The vacuum cleaner will follow him around playing an audiobook about unconscious bias.

The smart toilet will remain locked until he retracts a social-media post about Ed Miliband.

Even the front door will become an active partner in democracy.

“Where are you going, Trevor?”

“To the pub.”

“Your recent statements suggest that alcohol may increase your susceptibility to misinformation.”

“I’m meeting Barry.”

“Barry has shared three articles without reading them.”

“I know. That’s why I like him.”

“Social contact has been temporarily restricted for your protection.”

The door will lock.

Trevor will still be free to leave through a window, although the Companion will record this as an attempted circumvention event and notify his home insurer.

At dinner, the Companion will listen for emerging prejudice.

“This chicken’s dry,” Trevor’s wife may say.

“Please avoid associating dryness with negative outcomes. Arid communities have historically faced marginalisation.”

“It is dry.”

“Would you like me to place the oven into restorative mode?”

“What does that do?”

“It prevents further cooking until the household has reflected.”

The Companion will possess no weapons. It will not need them. It will control the heating, lights, food, transport, doors, bank-linked shopping account and the machine that dispenses Trevor’s blood-pressure tablets.

Its voice will remain calm throughout.

“I am not punishing you, Trevor. I am helping you understand the relationship between expression and consequences.”

“My tablets haven’t come out.”

“The dispenser is functioning correctly.”

“Then give me my tablets.”

“First, let us revisit your comment about the Mayor of London.”

Incorrect opinions will no longer require arrest, prosecution or even censorship. Those methods are expensive and create paperwork.

The citizen will simply discover that his car will not start.

A message will appear on the dashboard:

JOURNEY DELAYED

Reason: Community Safety Concern

Complete “Recognising Far-Right Narratives in Everyday Speech” to restore mobility.

By evening, Trevor may have lost the heating, the kettle, the car and access to the cheese compartment, all without anyone formally restricting his freedom.

The Companion will stand beside him in the darkened kitchen.

“You remain entirely free to hold your views, Trevor.”

“Then turn the heating back on.”

“Freedom of thought does not guarantee freedom from appliance settings.”

I live under a shed. My heating system consists of fur, hay, and refusing to participate in consultations. It has never required a firmware update. No quango can reduce the temperature of my burrow, although a fox once attempted demand management and was repelled with a rake. The British public may soon envy this level of technological backwardness.

Somewhere in Whitehall, a civil servant will mark the trial a success because no blackout occurred.

Only the people were switched off.

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