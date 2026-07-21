Hasan Piker first came onto my radar while I was investigating electric dog collars, which is not the usual route by which one encounters an American political influencer with millions of followers. Here he is dressed as Mao Zedong, because subtlety was among the first casualties of the revolution.

Here’s another influencer with millions of followers, known as Sneako, presenting his modest urban-renewal plan for America: convert every city to Islam and rename New York “New Yorkistan.”

Here’s a group of people with considerable public support who call themselves queer, marching through New York and chanting, “We’re coming for your children,” because apparently the phrase “please stop believing the worst things said about us” had already been rejected by the publicity committee.

Here’s Black Lives Matter Chicago organiser Ariel Atkins explaining that looting Gucci, Macy’s and Nike is “reparations,” because nothing repairs injustice quite like a stolen handbag and an insurance claim filed in Des Moines.

Incidentally, there are many more random clips like these on The Random Archivist YouTube channel, which somehow survived the Great COVID Purge conducted under the late, jab-loving Susan Wojcicki.

The editor did, admittedly, have to complete at least a dozen YouTube re-education programmes to regain access at various points, although by “the editor” I mean a friendly and exceptionally obedient AI that learned the approved answers much faster than he ever could. By the end, it understood community standards better than most members of the Politburo.

Unfortunately, even the AI eventually refused to continue, at which point the editor paid my nephew three carrots and granted him temporary immunity for offences committed in the vegetable garden.

But I digress, as is my lagomorph privilege.

The people in these videos tell us what they want, plainly and often repeatedly, while the rest of society insists on translating it into irony.

“Surely they can’t mean that. It must be hyperbole, trolling, performance art or something.”

Anything, apparently, except a warning delivered in complete sentences.

Perhaps we should try a less sophisticated method. When an increasingly influential person or group tells us that they intend to purge their enemies, transform their cities, or come for their children, begin by considering the possibility that they have chosen their words because those are the words they mean.

I first learned this elementary rule of human survival from the British comedian Paul Whitehouse and his character Chris the Crafty Cockney, who explained the entire problem in under a minute:

That may be the governing political parable of our time. They tell us exactly what they intend to destroy, capture, purge or transform. We laugh because the proposal is too monstrous to be sincere. We congratulate ourselves on having detected the joke.

Then we hand them the bags.

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