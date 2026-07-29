Congress has now heard that American researchers took organs from aborted babies and implanted them into laboratory mice. Liver. Thymus. Lung. Pieces of children killed in the womb, processed as research material and transferred into animals at taxpayer expense.

The researchers called one creation a BLT-L mouse. The initials have a technical explanation. That defence collapses when the paper itself describes layered foetal thymus and liver tissue as a “sandwich.”

A sandwich.

Someone stood over the remains of an aborted child, cut out the useful parts, placed them inside a mouse and found language playful enough for lunch.

That word tells us more than a thousand ethics statements. The child first had to disappear. The face, the hands, the beating heart, the body developing in the womb, all erased. Liver became tissue. Lungs became specimens. A dead baby became biological material, ready to be implanted and catalogued.

The abortion regime cannot object without betraying itself. It has spent decades insisting that the human being in the womb possesses no inviolable claim upon us. Once accepted, the laboratory is merely efficient. The abortionist provides the remains. The scientist finds a use. The university announces lifesaving research. Everyone receives money, prestige or absolution except the child, whose brief existence ends in a tray of labelled parts.

The same institutions that lecture us about dignity can reduce a dead baby to a liver sample without a tremor. They demand that an adult’s chosen identity be sacred, yet deny that the small human body in their forceps possessed any identity at all. They find violence in a pronoun and medical promise in a jar of foetal lungs.

Protocol cannot cleanse sacrilege. A committee cannot vote a child’s body into raw material. A grant cannot transform desecration into compassion. Peer review cannot make it decent to implant an aborted baby’s organs into a rodent. Institutional approval organises the barbarism.

And taxpayers paid for it, including millions who regard abortion as the killing of an unborn child. The state did not merely permit what they consider evil. It conscripted them into it.

Anyone who can encounter the word “sandwich” here and feel nothing should stop congratulating himself on his sophistication. He has not risen above superstition with his science. He has descended below humanity.

We have built a civilisation in which the child may be killed because it is declared less than human, then dismembered because its human organs are valuable. The contradiction does not trouble the people running the system. It enriches them.

The baby is nothing when it seeks protection.

Its liver is human when the laboratory needs it.

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