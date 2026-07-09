Surely they’ve known this for years?

There are moments when the human administrative state becomes so perfect in its idiocy that even I, a rabbit of unusual suspicion and advanced perimeter literacy, must pause beside the compost heap and admire the machinery.

The H-1B visa program was sold to the public as a way to import rare genius.

Rare genius, you understand.

The sort of mammal who arrives at the airport carrying quantum mechanics in one hand and a cure for pancreatic cancer in the other.

America, poor barren intellectual wasteland that it is, had no choice. Its universities had produced only plumbers, forklift operators, podcasters, diversity consultants, and several million young people capable of writing Python while depressed. There were simply no domestic workers who could possibly perform the sacred high-skilled function known in the industry as “junior analyst, remote, supervised, replaceable, must know Excel.”

So the doors opened.

And through those doors came, allegedly, the Best and the Brightest.

This phrase is important. Whenever the regime is about to run a labour arbitrage scheme, it does not say, “We wish to suppress wages, discipline domestic workers, and give corporations a more dependent class of employees whose legal status is tied to obedience.” That would sound vulgar. It says “talent.” It says “innovation.” It says “global competitiveness.” It says “skills gap,” which is the phrase used by men in quarter-zips when they want to replace your nephew with a spreadsheet mammal from a consulting subcontractor in a glass building that may or may not exist.

The genius shortage was apparently so severe that large numbers of these irreplaceable beings were placed into junior or entry-level work.

This is a fascinating discovery. In the burrow, when a creature claims to be the only animal capable of operating the advanced carrot pulley system, then immediately asks where the rope is, we do not call him a high-skilled specialist. We call him Gavin, and Gavin is watched closely.

Yet in the human economy, Gavin receives a visa, a badge, a relocation memo, and a LinkedIn paragraph about building scalable solutions across cross-functional ecosystems.

Then the paperwork begins to smell.

A former U.S. consular officer has alleged that a startling percentage of H-1B applications from India contained fraudulent documents or unqualified applicants. It is the kind of allegation that makes the entire credential system look less like a pipeline of excellence and more like a laundromat with a student visa counter.

Degrees. Transcripts. Bank statements. Property papers. Work histories. The full shrine of modern legitimacy.

Somewhere in the apparatus, a university allegedly sells tens of thousands of fake degrees. Tens of thousands. This is no longer a scandal. This is a credential harvest. This is academic aquaculture. This is what happens when the diploma ceases to certify knowledge and begins to function as a boarding pass.

For as little as fourteen hundred dollars, according to reports, a mammal could acquire the shimmering paper skin of expertise.

Fourteen hundred dollars.

For that price in the burrow, you could buy enough fencing to prevent a fox, a badger, and three municipal consultants from entering the root cellar. In the human credential economy, you can apparently purchase a degree and begin your journey toward becoming a “specialty occupation” worker in a job where your first assignment is to ask Sheila in compliance how to reset the printer.

Naturally, the corporations are shocked.

Deeply shocked.

The same corporations that discovered labour markets, global supply chains, tax jurisdictions, shell vendors, subcontracting chains, non-disclosure agreements, and the phrase “right-sizing” are stunned to learn that somewhere in the great paper river, a few documents may have been improved by imagination.

“Fraud?” cries the HR department, clutching its oat milk. “In our inclusive talent pipeline?”

Yes, Karen. Fraud in the inclusive talent pipeline. Possibly between the strategic workforce initiative and the fake office above the vape shop.

Texas, to its credit, has begun sniffing around the ghost offices. Ghost offices are a wonderful invention. In the old days, a ghost haunted a castle, moaned at midnight, rattled chains, and terrified the help. In the modern economy, a ghost office sponsors visa workers, advertises products that may not exist, claims a worksite in North Texas, and generates enough paperwork to fool systems built by people who trust paperwork more than walls.

A rabbit understands migration. When the field is barren, the sensible mammal moves toward cabbage. You would too, if you were born in Delhi during smog season, breathing what appears to be a cremated tire, and discovered that somewhere across the ocean there were office parks, filtered air, and humans willing to call a laminated hope-document “high skill.”

The scandal is that the ruling class built a machine in which citizenship, skill, education, wages, and national loyalty were all fed into a shredder and replaced with certificates.

The American worker was told he was obsolete.

Then he was told to train his replacement.

Then he was told that noticing the pattern was xenophobia.

Then the replacement turned out, in some cases, to have paperwork from the University of Please Do Not Verify.

At this point, the fox enters wearing a lanyard.

He explains that the issue is complex. There are labour shortages. America needs talent. The global economy is interconnected. A nuanced approach is required. Bad actors should be punished, certainly, but we must not undermine the entire system.

And then there are the companies accused of clearing out American workers and refilling the seats with Indian H-1B workers.

No, really. This is not a metaphor from the burrow. This one has court documents.

On October 4, 2024, a California federal jury found Cognizant Technology Solutions engaged in a pattern or practice of intentional discrimination against a class of non-South Asian and non-Indian employees. Cognizant is a U.S.-based multinational IT consulting company and one of the country’s top users of the H-1B (specialty occupation) visa. The lawsuit was initially filed in 2017 by three United States citizens who identify as “Caucasian.” The jury concluded that Cognizant engaged in a “pattern or practice” of discrimination, favoring South Asians and Indian nationals, particularly those with visas. Specifically, the jury concluded, based on statistical evidence presented at trial, that Cognizant engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination by terminating non-Indian and non-South Asian employees at a much higher rate than its other employees (8.4 times more likely). Cognizant’s internal “benching” process requires employees to wait on standby (on the “bench”) after completion of a task or project if there is not another project immediately available for them to work on. If the employee remains “benched” for five weeks, i.e., is not staffed on a new task or project within that timeframe, Cognizant terminates the employee. The jury found that Cognizant favored Indian and South Asian employees by staffing these employees on new projects, leaving other employees “benched” and subject to termination. The plaintiffs alleged that Cognizant had particularly favored Indian and South Asian employees for whom it sponsored H-1B visas.

Stop calling it a talent pipeline.

It is a sluice.

Some good people come through it, probably. Some real engineers. Some scientists. Some honest workers who deserve no blame for the sins of credential mills, consulting rackets, and corporate reptiles. But a system is judged by what it rewards, not by the nicest mammal trapped inside it.

This system rewards opacity, dependency, cheapness, paperwork, and plausible deniability. And then, when the burrow begins to collapse, the same people turn to the displaced worker and say, “Why are you so angry?”

Why indeed.

Perhaps he is angry because “high-skilled immigration” became a hole in the fence.

Perhaps he is angry because the experts who missed the fake degrees are still experts.

Perhaps he is angry because the Best and Brightest somehow required entry-level supervision.

Perhaps he is angry because the entire managerial class spent thirty years teaching itself to confuse documentation with truth.

In the old world, a man proved he could build a bridge by building a bridge that did not collapse. In the new world, he uploads a certificate, completes an onboarding module, writes “passionate about scalable solutions,” and is welcomed into the future by people who have never met a bridge, a beam, or a consequence.

Physics remains unimpressed.

So does the burrow.

Editor’s note: Writing from Canada, I am legally advised to clarify that nothing like this could ever possibly happen here, where our immigration bureaucracy subjects the Best and Brightest from every country to the most rigorous imaginable filtering process.

Besides, there is no need to purchase a fake certificate to enter Canada. That would be gauche. Here, one may simply purchase a place at one of the many private and absolutely legitimate colleges thoughtfully distributed around the country, and then apply for jobs that absolutely no Canadian could possibly want.

Incidentally, news reports have described international students arriving at private colleges only to discover online programs, refund fights, missing work-permit pathways, and, in one especially fragrant detail, a “two-room setup in a shopping complex.” This is Canada’s world-class education sector, you understand. One room for the dream, one room for the printer.

And since comments are lovingly monitored by our betters, and Canada has laws about saying true things too plainly without first bathing them in institutional lotion, they are switched off.

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