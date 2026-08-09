Editor’s note: The video exchange below comes from an Australian Senate Estimates hearing involving the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA), the federal regulator responsible for vocational education and training.

The numbers need a little context. By 31 March 2025, ASQA reported that its Investigations and Enforcement team was dealing with more than 189 serious matters involving 154 training providers. About 62 per cent involved providers delivering training to international students. More strikingly, more than 74 per cent involved alleged fraud, including what ASQA itself described as bogus qualifications, cash for qualifications, fabricated assessments and evidence, “ghost colleges,” funding fraud and visa/migration risks. By 30 June 2025, ASQA reported more than 200 serious matters involving 158 providers, with approximately 79 per cent relating to alleged fraud. The regulator was also involved in multi-agency investigations with police, other regulators and the government’s wonderfully named Fraud Fusion Taskforce.

ASQA has cancelled or questioned qualifications in aged care, disability support, mental health, early-childhood education, community services and child, youth and family intervention. In cancelling one college, for example, ASQA explicitly warned of possible safety risks to “some of the most vulnerable members of the community” because qualifications had allegedly been issued without adequate assessment or without students satisfying the requirements.

In another round of enforcement, ASQA said four deregistered providers had systematically issued qualifications without appropriate training or competency-based assessment. More than 21,000 qualifications and statements of attainment were cancelled from those four providers alone during November and December 2024. One provider accounted for 7,360 affected students; another for 6,818.

The figures discussed in the video bring the story forward to 31 December 2025. The ASQA official tells Senator Malcolm Roberts that 16 critically non-compliant providers had now been cancelled, notices concerning qualifications had been issued to approximately 36,600 people, and qualifications or statements of attainment belonging to just over 30,000 people had actually been cancelled.

Australia is not alone.

In Britain, the qualifications regulator Ofqual now maintains a dedicated programme for tackling qualification fraud. It warns that qualifications carrying access to a job, professional licence or immigration status are especially attractive to fraudsters, and specifically identifies fake certificates, truncated “fast-track” courses and people taking tests on behalf of candidates.

Britain’s Nursing and Midwifery Council separately uncovered what it described as evidence of “widespread fraud” at a nursing test centre in Nigeria used by people seeking registration in Britain. Investigators concluded that proxy test-takers were probably involved. Among people still applying to join the UK register, 669 candidates had passed in times the regulator considered more likely than not to indicate fraud. Another 515 people who had used the centre were already registered in Britain and were required to deal with the consequences of the compromised testing system.

The British government has also acknowledged enormous abuse of the overseas care-worker route. By March 2025, more than 470 care providers had had their licences to sponsor foreign workers suspended. The government said some overseas workers had arrived burdened with debt only to discover that the jobs they had been promised did not exist. Britain subsequently closed the care-worker route to new overseas applications in July 2025.

Canada has encountered the same basic incentive structure in its international-student system. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada told Parliament that some of the post-pandemic growth had involved “large-scale organised fraud networks” using the student programme to get people into Canada. After Ottawa began requiring colleges to verify letters of acceptance directly, it checked 650,808 letters in 2024. Educational institutions returned 14,255 “no match” responses.

Different countries, different systems, different scams. The recurring weakness is fairly obvious. Governments attach enormous value to pieces of paper that can provide access to employment, immigration, professional registration or public money. An industry then develops around obtaining those pieces of paper. Eventually somebody asks whether the training, testing or even the institution behind them existed in quite the form everyone had assumed.

Which brings us to Senator Roberts asking an unexpectedly difficult question:

If tens of thousands of qualifications have been cancelled and the regulator itself is investigating widespread alleged fraud, where are the fraud prosecutions?

Links for further research:

ASQA March 2025 Regulation Report · ASQA 2024–25 Annual Report · ASQA qualification-integrity actions · Ofqual on qualification fraud · UK Nursing and Midwifery Council: Yunnik investigation · UK government on care-worker sponsorship abuse · IRCC evidence on international-student fraud

As our resident saviour of Western civilisation, we asked T.W. Burrows for comment. What followed was less a response than a high-speed tour of the Western credential economy, taking in immigration schemes, fake doctors, bogus nurses, questionable engineers, passenger aircraft and several institutions that would probably prefer not to be mentioned.

Our lawyers, a pair of elderly guinea fowl retained on a surprisingly expensive hourly rate, subsequently removed approximately 40 per cent of it, including most of the nouns.

What remains should give you the general idea.

From T.W.:

If Australia had cancelled qualifications held by more than 30,000 people in Advanced Podcast Administration or some similar course, I would sleep soundly beneath the shed, so long as none of those certificates helped qualify anyone for immigration into a welfare state.

Canada has already conducted this experiment at considerable scale, attaching study to work permits and potential permanent residence before eventually deciding that perhaps not every college course required its own immigration pathway.

Australia has nevertheless found other ways to keep Advanced Podcast Administration strategically important. It now has a National Innovation Visa that includes “athletes and creatives” among the people it seeks to attract.

I shall henceforth refer to this as the Creative Genius Visa.

Eligibility, as I understand it, requires a ring light, a microphone, three hundred followers and sufficient confidence to persuade the Commonwealth that civilisation may falter without your content.

Of course, America has gone one better. Turkish startup founder Gökçe Güven, for example, obtained an “extraordinary ability” visa after, according to federal prosecutors, submitting fabricated documents and recommendation letters she had helpfully signed herself on behalf of executives who did not know they had recommended her. The government issued the visa anyway, thereby confirming that one of her extraordinary abilities was apparently obtaining an extraordinary-ability visa.

At one point, an American immigration lawyer was accused of submitting more than 150 fraudulent letters supporting “extraordinary ability” visas for actors, musicians and artists. When law enforcement noticed, he allegedly responded by stealing another lawyer’s identity and filing nearly 200 more applications, which is admittedly a fairly extraordinary level of commitment.

Unfortunately, bogus or unreliable qualifications become rather less amusing when they concern aged care, disability support, mental health, childcare and other occupations involving vulnerable human beings.

Britain managed to register Iranian-born Zholia Alemi as a psychiatrist for more than twenty years even though she had never actually qualified as a doctor. She treated hundreds of patients before the deception unravelled after she was convicted of exploiting an elderly psychiatric patient, stealing from her and forging her will in an attempt to inherit her £1.3 million estate. Apparently the system had successfully established that she was qualified to exercise considerable authority over vulnerable people while overlooking the comparatively minor question of whether she was a doctor.

Then there was Tanya Nasir, who fabricated qualifications and employment history to obtain a senior nursing post in a neonatal unit in Wales. She was eventually convicted of nine offences and sentenced to five years in prison, after talking her way into a Band 7 ward-manager role where the patients were, inconveniently, newborn babies.

Another grim example of “care” delivered by someone with “insufficient training” involved Nigerian care worker Bilikesu Olagunju, who was sent to look after an 88-year-old man with dementia as her first UK care assignment. Six days into the job she was caught on CCTV dragging him around his home, threatening to “flog” him and ignoring his pleas that she was hurting him; the sentencing judge later said it “beggars belief” that she had been entrusted with such a vulnerable patient.

[Editor: We do not recommend searching YouTube for “nursing home abuse” unless you are emotionally prepared to discover just how broad the definition of “insufficient training” has apparently become.]

Entire bureaucracies have somehow learned to confuse documentation with truth. If the certificate exists, the box is ticked. If the box is ticked, somebody is qualified. At some point, unfortunately, the certificate has to leave Human Resources and meet the patient.

Reality does not care about such certificates.

A bridge does not care what is written on the engineer’s résumé. An aeroplane does not recognise stakeholder confidence. A pancreas cannot be persuaded that competency requirements are exclusionary. And the human colon remains surprisingly particular about where it should be connected.

This last observation is not hypothetical.

In Norway, a woman underwent surgery in 2024 to reverse a stoma. She later returned to hospital after faeces began emerging from somewhere faeces generally should not emerge. Doctors discovered that her colon had been surgically connected to her vagina.

Apparently, it helps to be qualified in gastrointestinal surgery before rearranging the gastrointestinal system. This surgical distinction may appear bureaucratic right up until somebody has to decide which tube goes where.

And who can forget the case of Jayant Patel, the Indian-born surgeon who somehow became Director of Surgery at Bundaberg Base Hospital despite having no specialist surgical qualification for the job and a disciplinary history in the United States that included restrictions on what surgery he was allowed to perform. He later pleaded guilty to four fraud charges for dishonestly obtaining registration and employment in Queensland, amid repeated warnings from staff who had apparently made the old-fashioned mistake of noticing what was happening.

Who knows how many deaths or injuries involving fraudulently credentialled or inadequately qualified doctors were simply recorded as “surgical complications”, or how many patients are still walking around with the consequences.

If you take your truck to a garage to have the exhaust repaired and discover three months later that the mechanic has welded it to the steering column, you do not particularly care how challenging the labour market has become. You want to know who welded it there.

The same principle applies to engineering.

In one American immigration-fraud case, a counterfeit Bachelor of Engineering degree from Osmania University in Hyderabad was manufactured and submitted to US immigration authorities in support of an H-1B petition for a foreign worker. Apparently, the traditional requirement is that a Bachelor of Engineering degree first be earned, rather than printed by the registrar at the University of Please Do Not Verify.

This raises a more general question I would personally prefer to have answered before crossing a bridge:

“Sir, we have identified a discrepancy in the engineer’s educational record.”

“Is the bridge open?”

“Yes.”

“Close it.”

“We have formed an inter-agency working group.”

“CLOSE THE F****** BRIDGE.”

[Editor: T.W.’s next remarks concerning American transport authorities have been removed following legal advice.]

The difficulty with fake or inadequate credentials is that the final examination is sometimes administered by gravity. I hear aviation is even less understanding than bridges. Despite this, one man used a homemade fake licence and an invented employment history, including previous service with the entirely fictional Aladdin Airlines, to get hired abroad, then spent thirteen years flying passenger jets around Europe before police finally arrested him in the cockpit of a Boeing 737. Apparently, nobody thought to telephone Aladdin Airlines and ask for a reference.

Eventually, of course, somebody has to point the aircraft at the sky and see whether the paperwork flies.

And so we return to Australia’s Fraud Fusion Taskforce. Who belongs to that? Approximately twenty-two organisations. I have thought carefully about this. Twenty-two government organisations investigating fraud is either the most terrifying anti-crime apparatus ever assembled or an extremely elaborate system for ensuring that no single person has to telephone Detective Sergeant Dave.

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[Editor: Four paragraphs have been removed.]

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[Editor: We have also removed T.W.’s proposed alternative use for the Fraud Fusion Taskforce.]

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[Editor: And the diagram.]

Anyway.

I have established my own qualification-verification service beneath the shed. The process is inexpensive and contains no taskforces.

If you claim to be a carpenter, I give you wood. If you claim to be an electrician, I show you a wire. If you claim to be an airline pilot, we begin with the question “Which bit keeps it in the sky?” If you claim to be a bridge engineer, we conduct the interview beneath your most recent bridge. And if you claim to be a colorectal surgeon, I show you a diagram of the human body and ask you to point at the vagina.

Anyone requiring more than three attempts is referred immediately to the Fraud Fusion Taskforce. I assume they know what to do with him. If not, they will when they receive my suggestions.

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