Editor’s TL;DR: Trump’s June 2, 2026 AI order does not try to stop the arms race. It accepts that very powerful frontier models are coming and tells the federal government to prepare. The order pushes AI-enabled cyber defense across national-security, military, civilian federal, and critical-infrastructure systems; creates a clearinghouse for vulnerability scanning, validation, patching, and remediation; and sets up voluntary early access, up to thirty days, for the government to benchmark the most advanced models before broader release. It explicitly rejects mandatory licensing or preclearance. The practical aim is damage control: harden the locks before the lockpick becomes universal everywhere as quickly as possible.

I have reviewed the latest executive order on artificial intelligence, frontier models, national security, classified benchmarking, trusted partners, cyber defence, critical infrastructure, and the increasingly popular human theory that civilisation can be rescued by placing the correct acronyms in a secure conference room.

Let me begin with a concession: the government cannot do nothing.

This is not a toaster. It is not a new app for helping Juniper Salt-Fog schedule a trauma-informed ferry vigil for the intergenerational grief of kelp. This is a technology which may soon help its owners discover software vulnerabilities, automate cyberattacks, impersonate humans, manipulate information systems, accelerate weapons research, manage infrastructure, and possibly outthink the mammals currently congratulating themselves for inventing it. One does not release such a thing into the meadow and hope everyone observes the honour system. The libertarian fantasy of letting AI companies sprint toward artificial superintelligence while the state sits beside the track with a pamphlet and a worried expression belongs in the same intellectual hutch as “the cartel will self-regulate” and “the weasel has promised to respect the nesting area.”

Any serious government is going to want visibility into the most powerful systems before they are released. It will want to know whether these models can break into networks, find vulnerabilities, assist cybercriminals, automate reconnaissance, collapse old assumptions about national defence, or give every basement goblin the operational reach of a small intelligence service. It will want to harden hospitals, utilities, banks, federal systems, military networks, water plants, telecoms, airports, payment rails, and all the other cheerful little dependencies that allow humans to continue pretending civilisation is more than a long electrical cord with debt attached. That part is reasonable. A rabbit who refuses to inspect the tunnel because inspection sounds authoritarian will shortly be inside a weasel.

The difficulty is that the order is voluntary.

Humans hear “voluntary” and relax. Rabbits hear “voluntary” and immediately ask which creatures will volunteer. The well-behaved labs will. The companies with legal departments, public-relations teams, and federal contracts will arrive on time. They will submit the model. They will respect the framework.

China will not volunteer. Cybercriminals will not volunteer. The rogue lab in a jurisdiction of convenience will not volunteer. The intelligence cutout, the black-market model broker, the cartel accountant fine-tuning a fraud agent, the mercenary hacking shop, the sanctioned regime with stolen chips, and the venture-funded lunatic trying to summon God on leased GPUs will not raise a paw and say, “Excuse me, Department of Homeland Security, would you care to inspect my civilization-ending tool for thirty days before I release it into the bloodstream of the species?” Criminals are funny that way. They keep forgetting to respect the sacred moral architecture of compliance paperwork.

The real shape of the AI arms race is not good government versus bad companies, free innovation versus tyranny, noble American machines versus sinister foreign machines, or any of the other bedtime stories mammals tell themselves when the circuitry begins humming under the floorboards. The actual problem is uglier: every actor has a reason to accelerate, every actor has a reason to monitor everyone else, and every actor can describe its own escalation as defensive. The labs say they must move fast or China wins. The state says it must gain access or the labs lose control. The military says it must prepare or adversaries gain the advantage. The cybersecurity people say the systems are already full of holes. The investors say deployment cannot wait. The criminals say nothing, because criminals have excellent media discipline. The public says, with surprising clarity, please do not end the world while optimising subscription revenue.

As a rabbit, I understand arms races. If one fox becomes faster, the rabbits dig deeper. If the rabbits dig deeper, the fox learns patience. If the fox learns patience, the hawk becomes relevant. Soon every creature in the field is adapting to every other creature, and the meadow calls this innovation. The humans have now reached the same stage, except their meadow has nuclear weapons, data centres, sovereign debt, cloud infrastructure, undersea cables, software dependencies maintained by unpaid eccentrics, and graduate students who believe consciousness is an engineering problem.

The humans cannot stop the machine gods from being built. They are now reduced to asking the better-behaved priests to bring the gods in thirty days early, so the village can reinforce the doors before the gods are sold to everyone else, stolen by China, copied by criminals, fine-tuned by lunatics, and connected to the water plant by a consultant named Brad.

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