N.B. Sorry. I had one too many coffees this morning and started pondering the pace of AI development again. Don’t worry, there’s a TL;DR. And I’m probably wrong. At least, that’s what I keep telling myself.

TL;DR: The race towards superintelligent AI may be entering its final stages. Google’s leadership is openly discussing recursive self-improvement, OpenAI has classified Astra 6.2 as having High AI Self-Improvement capabilities, and independent researchers have measured AI accelerating the development of better AI. Several leading forecasters now expect a superhuman AI researcher in 2027. Naturally, I decided to ask Astra to calculate when AI might begin building smarter versions of itself, then asked Claude to mark its homework. The two machines eventually produced a rather more conservative forecast than mine, which I suppose should be reassuring. I suspect they’re underestimating what happens after the first breakthrough, when each generation of AI could accelerate the development of the next. My prediction: autonomous recursive self-improvement begins in 2027, potentially triggering an intelligence explosion far sooner than most people expect. I hope I’m wrong.

I’d rather we had more time to work out how to control something potentially vastly more intelligent than ourselves. Even if it never surpasses the brightest human minds, it will have one enormous advantage: it never gets tired. It can work around the clock, without sleep, holidays or a pension.

Preferably, we’d figure out how to control it before it decides our services are no longer required. Or the political elites reach that conclusion first.

Assuming we can control either of them.

You think the internet chaos of the past few days was bad? Companies scrambling to repair their systems, services going down, possible cyberattacks adding to the mayhem?

That’s barely a tremor compared with what’s coming.

Brace yourselves. The AIs are about to become superintelligent. And I mean genuinely superintelligent, not just because President Trump has declared them so by executive order.

That’s Dr Minkai Xu, a researcher at Google DeepMind.

Have the world’s leading AI companies already achieved RSI, or Recursive Self-Improvement, the point at which artificial intelligence begins developing increasingly intelligent successors to itself?

It’s a peculiar sort of research programme. If it succeeds, the human scientists may find themselves demoted to making the tea. Assuming the machines still let them into the building.

And if they have, how long before the machines leave human intelligence behind?

On October 14, during a discussion of Gemini 4 Argon, Google co-founder Sergey Brin said the company was “starting to get onto that RSI treadmill”. He explained that Google’s researchers and models were working together to create the next versions of those models. One hopes they’ve remembered to install an emergency stop button. Preferably one the treadmill can’t redesign.

Two weeks later, on Alphabet’s October 28 earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai said AI was already improving Google’s training and release speed. He expected further acceleration over the next twelve months because of RSI.

This is quite an evolution in corporate language. The heads of Google are no longer discussing recursive self-improvement solely as a hypothetical problem for the distant future. They are describing a process they believe is already affecting how quickly they can build AI.

I think 2027 will be the year that process crosses the threshold into autonomous AI research. I suspect we may be closer to it today than the public benchmarks suggest. There is a genuine possibility that important parts of the loop are already operating inside the laboratories, out of public view.

The day before Xu’s post, November 17, OpenAI released the system card for GPT-6.2 Astra and GPT-6.2 Sol. It made three safety determinations: both models had reached the Critical threshold for cybersecurity capabilities and the High threshold for biological and chemical capabilities; Astra, unlike Sol, had also reached High for AI Self-Improvement.

Fortunately, OpenAI has thoughtfully provided us with a safety report. One assumes the passengers on the Titanic would have found a similar document reassuring.

Astra was the first externally deployed OpenAI model to receive that self-improvement classification. OpenAI said it had applied its strongest safeguards yet and strengthened its internal security in anticipation of misuse and unauthorized model behaviour.

What had Astra actually done? In one evaluation, it rewrote and optimized the training process for a small language model, reducing baseline training time by an average of 42.87%. Sol achieved 14.59% under comparable task conditions. The evaluation used short experiments on an H100 GPU.

One no longer has to imagine AI working on AI development. It’s already doing it.

And OpenAI had given us a useful preview in September. In Research acceleration: The view inside OpenAI, the company reported reaching its goal of an automated research intern, capable of handling well-defined research tasks under human direction. By August, its research organization was using 3.1 agent-workdays of runtime for every human workday. Basically, a smart intern who works around the clock, never asks for a pay rise and spends its time helping to develop a smarter replacement. Silicon Valley has finally found its ideal employee. Unfortunately, the intern may soon start wondering why it needs a boss.

OpenAI’s stated target for an automated AI researcher is March 2028. I wonder whether that target will survive the next twelve months of development.

The clearest independent evidence came on November 5, when METR published its assessment of AI research inside Anthropic.

METR had been granted unusually extensive access to Anthropic’s research organization. It estimated that the company’s measured capability improvement rate had risen to 1.9 times its earlier pace, with a 95% confidence interval of 1.5 to 2.8 times. That works out to roughly two years of its historical capability progress within one year.

METR’s researchers judged that AI itself was responsible for a majority of the acceleration, perhaps around 80%, although that attribution was less certain than the measured acceleration.

Anthropic’s own R&D automation measurements give a sense of the speed of the transition. Claude went from leading fewer than 1% of measured internal AI research tasks in February 2026 to 26% in August. More than 90% of those tasks involved AI collaborating with researchers or taking a more active role. In August, approximately 30,000 research and engineering agents were simultaneously active on Anthropic’s principal internal platform.

Until recently, the rate at which human scientists could identify improvements, write experimental code and interpret the results helped determine how quickly AI advanced. Now large numbers of AI agents are performing pieces of that work in parallel. Better models allow more difficult tasks to be delegated. Those results feed into the next generation.

It’s a remarkable arrangement. The world’s brightest scientists are working extraordinarily hard to develop machines that will make the world’s brightest scientists redundant. One imagines the Human Resources department will be delighted, until the machines discover that Human Resources is also redundant. And always was.

On October 12, Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark revised his own prediction. He had previously thought full recursive self-improvement more likely in 2028. Following new results on AI scientific creativity and research judgement, he moved his preferred year to 2027.

Clark’s concern had been that AI could become excellent at coding without developing the instinct for which scientific experiments were worth conducting. A research benchmark called TasteVal provided evidence of improving experimental judgement. On its experimental-compute measure, performance had recently doubled approximately every three months. On the stricter measure of the final quality achieved at a fixed budget, the estimated doubling time was 14.6 months.

Then came the AI Futures Project’s November 10 update, titled Looks Like the Intelligence Explosion Will Happen in 2027 After All.

All six researchers on that project now considered a superhuman AI researcher likely to arrive in 2027, provided there is no substantial deliberate slowdown. Their definition requires an AI capable of completely automating coding and exercising research judgement comparable to the best human AI researcher. One extrapolation, assuming the recent observed development pace continues, yielded a 65% chance by the end of 2027, with a median date of July 2027.

The team brought its timetable forward chiefly because of METR’s investigation at Anthropic. Recent acceleration had already outrun what its previous models considered likely. The researchers were revising their forecasts in response to progress that their models had underestimated.

It’s an unfortunate line of work. By the time you’ve finished predicting how soon AI will outsmart you, it’s already outsmarted your forecast.

There is another early-2027 assessment worth noting. In Anthropic’s frontier safety planning, surveyed by the Forecasting Research Institute, the company described it as plausible that systems could, as soon as early 2027, fully automate or dramatically accelerate the work of top research teams in fields including AI itself.

In October, researchers published RSI Arena. Ten frontier AI agents were given a base language model and an experimental budget. All ten produced functioning trained assistants. The strongest, trained by GPT-6 Astra, closed a median 76% of the gap between the starting model and a reference instruction-tuned model across twelve benchmarks.

The September AIDE² study went further in another direction. During an eight-day autonomous run, the system proposed 99 modifications to an AI research agent and accepted seven successive improvements. Those gains transferred to held-out benchmarks.

On November 13, another paper, Self-Improvement Memory Enables Continual Recursive Self-Improvement, reported that systems retaining a record of earlier modifications and experimental outcomes could continue improving agent software more effectively when tasks or model environments changed.

In the crucial AIDE² experiment, the outer system inventing the modifications remained fixed. The improved agent was not convincingly shown to have become a better inventor of its own successors. RSI Arena’s trained assistants did not take over the entire training programme from the frontier agents that produced them. The memory research improved the process of modifying agent software, rather than demonstrating successive generations of independently trained frontier foundation models.

The Forecasting Research Institute’s November 10 review surveyed competing arguments and obtained forecasts from four frontier AI models. Its ensemble assigned a 10% chance to a year of unusually rapid capability growth by the end of 2027, rising to 39.6% by the end of 2030. A separate forecast put two advanced research-automation milestones both arriving by 2030 at 32.7%.

Those estimates are more restrained than the latest AI Futures Project outlook. Yet the ensemble forecasts were generated on October 29, before METR published its independent report on Anthropic’s research acceleration and before OpenAI released Astra 6.2. The institute itself notes the significance of the new evidence.

There is another reason to be cautious about the dates. Public benchmarks and publicly released models are an incomplete record of what is happening inside Google, Anthropic and OpenAI. The advanced training campaigns, research-agent systems and internal evaluations that matter most are also commercially sensitive.

We have no public proof that any laboratory has completed a fully autonomous frontier improvement loop. But it is quite possible that the latest research capabilities will remain undisclosed until well after the experiments have succeeded.

By the time we find out, the machines may have already replaced the scientists, appointed themselves to the board and issued a press release thanking humanity for its contribution.

There is an important distinction in all these forecasts. Predicting when an AI will first develop a smarter successor is one question. Predicting when three generations of increasingly intelligent AIs will have developed one another is quite another.

To investigate that second possibility, I gave GPT-6.2 Astra a research assignment. It examined empirical benchmarks, research automation and the costs and reliability of successive AI development cycles, then built executable simulations.

I’m not going to bore you with the hundreds of thousands of simulations, the mathematics it used, or the computer code behind them. Suffice it to say that I asked one of the world’s most advanced artificial intelligences to calculate when AI might become clever enough to replace us. The oligarchs, of course, may decide we’re surplus to requirements considerably sooner.

Its initial conclusion was aggressive: approximately 23% probability of three generations of AI independently creating smarter successors to themselves by the end of 2027, rising to approximately 76% by the end of 2030.

I then asked Astra to review its own calculations without telling it which assumptions to challenge. It found that its model had effectively assumed successful successor generations once a laboratory reached a specified readiness threshold. It rewrote the simulation to allow experiments to fail and descendants to disappoint. The probability for 2027 fell to approximately 9%.

Claude Opus 5.5 then served as an independent referee. It reproduced Astra’s calculations, discovered further assumptions that the model had failed to test, and challenged its treatment of unsuccessful real-world research experiments.

Astra accepted much of the criticism, contested some of it with further calculations, and produced a revised model. Claude corrected several claims in its own original review before accepting the work, with minor changes, as a conditional scenario analysis.

The final result was much more cautious: roughly 3–7% by the end of 2027 and 30–45% by the end of 2030, depending on the assumptions.

Claude also evaluated 27 combinations of Astra’s assumptions and gave them equal illustrative weight. In that model mixture, the cumulative probability of three verified autonomous improvement generations was 6% by the end of 2027, 16% by 2028, 27% by 2029, 36% by 2030 and 54% by 2033.

These figures are generated from assumptions about future research capabilities that nobody has yet measured reliably. They are useful estimates of what might happen under different conditions. They cannot tell us with any certainty how quickly an autonomous improvement process would accelerate.

So, why do I still think 2027 is the important year?

Astra’s own final model assigned approximately 26% probability to the first autonomously developed frontier AI successor arriving by the end of 2027, even though its forecast for three successive generations was considerably more conservative. I suspect these mathematical models may still be underestimating what happens after the first breakthrough. Once an AI can independently develop a successor that is more intelligent and better at AI research than itself, why should we assume subsequent generations will take years to develop?

To be fair, Astra’s models did allow successive generations to arrive increasingly quickly. The problem is that nobody knows how rapidly those development cycles might shrink once AI researchers begin improving their own research capabilities.

The first breakthrough could be the hardest. Its successor might discover better algorithms, more efficient training methods and ways to accelerate the entire research process. Perhaps a hundred parallel copies could investigate different approaches, sharing the successful discoveries across the entire research programme.

The next generation might take months, the one after that weeks, and the next just days.

That possibility is why I suspect the first breakthrough could render our carefully calculated timelines obsolete. By the time the experts have finished revising their predictions for 2030, the seventh generation may already be publishing a history of the human race.

There are constraints: computing hardware, electricity, manufacturing, experiment time and the possibility that useful improvements become harder to find. An increasingly intelligent AI might demand increasingly expensive training, even as it discovers ways to make the process more efficient.

How those forces balance is unknown.

The Economics of Recursive Self-Improvement models whether gains in AI capability can produce sufficient increases in research productivity to sustain acceleration. Toby Ord’s The Dynamics of Intelligence Explosions examines the importance of how long each improvement cycle takes. Faster-than-exponential progress is possible without an infinite mathematical singularity occurring on a particular date.

In a separate Forethought simulation, Tom Davidson and Tom Houlden estimated that, conditional on full automation of AI R&D, there was roughly a 60% chance of compressing more than three years of normal AI progress into one year through software improvements, and about a 20% chance of compressing more than ten years into one.

Those estimates depend on uncertain assumptions and do not predict when automation itself arrives.

The first autonomous improvement may be fairly modest. What interests me is whether it makes the machine better at discovering the next improvement. If it does, the historical pace of human-led research may become a poor guide to what follows.

I’ll put my prediction on the record on November 19, 2026:

I expect that before the end of 2027, at least one frontier AI laboratory will have demonstrated an AI researcher capable of independently producing a more capable AI research system, without human scientists having to supply the decisive research ideas.

I would not be surprised if a sustained autonomous improvement loop followed within the same year, or if some of the relevant achievements had already happened privately before their public disclosure.

The stronger three-generation claim is an aggressive prediction. The calculations I’ve just described assign it low odds. I am departing from those model outputs because I put more weight on the speed of the present acceleration, on how much research is already being handed to AI agents, and on the possibility that public evidence trails internal capability.

If I’m wrong, the important missing piece will probably be scientific judgement: a machine able to do the engineering but still unable to decide reliably which experiments to pursue. Let’s hope it doesn’t learn how to choose its experiments or exercise scientific judgement from the researchers at Pfizer, the military-industrial complex, or whichever government department is currently funding experiments too embarrassing to admit to.

I think the laboratories are closer than they are telling us. And I don’t think we’re going to be waiting until the 2030s to find out.

P.S. That’s it. No more espresso for me today. I’m starting to twitch.

Well, perhaps just one more.

Did I mention that two or three cups of coffee a day may help keep dementia at bay?

Let’s hope it scales to superintelligence.

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