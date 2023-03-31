0.6% Difference Between Deaths by COVID and Deaths by Jab, According to Survey of American Public

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watch0.6% Difference Between Deaths by COVID and Deaths by Jab, According to Survey of American PublicPeople Are Turning To Surveys of Opinion Because Our Governments Have Not Reported Accurately The Random ArchivistMar 31, 2023∙ Paid1212ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist